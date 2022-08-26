Penn State’s Transportation Fair will return this year on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. on the HUB-Robeson Center's lawn per the release.

The fair will be held by Penn State Transportation Services in conjunction with partner organizations such as Pepsi, CATA, Penn State Bakery and more.

Visitors to the fair will be able to learn about transportation services at Penn State and State College with information on biking, campus parking, shuttle and bus services, the release said.

All visitors will be able to enjoy treats from the Penn State Bakery and the first 24 visitors will receive a gift card to either Jamba Juice or Burger King.

Each visitor will also be given a card that can be punched at seven different tables at the fair: University Police, Campus Shuttle/Fleet, CATA, Parking, Student Employment, Biking, and Spin.

When a visitor gets their card punched by all seven tables they will be entered into a raffle for several prizes. These prizes include:

Two student tickets to see John Mulaney at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sept. 25

Two $50 Legends (The Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center) gift cards

Five single months of free parking

10 Campus Dining guest meal passes

10 Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream cone certificates

Six Penn State Bakery cookie tins

Starbucks gift basket

Spin ride credits

In case of rain, the fair will be rescheduled to Wednesday September 7th.

