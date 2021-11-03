Penn State's Student Success Center and First Gen Advocates announced its second annual First-Generation College Celebration will occur Nov. 8-10 for the community to share first-generation stories and learn about others through events.

In-person events will take place at Penn State's campus, accompanied by virtual options open to all of the Penn State student body and community.

The center and the student organization will give out prizes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Author and educator Eric Thomas will speak about building resilience at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 via Zoom.

A virtual panel discussion "Voices of the Penn State First-Gen Community" will be shown via Zoom from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

FGA will host trivia night at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in HUB Room 324 and on Zoom for remote participants.

The Office for Adult Learner Programs and Services and Veteran Affairs will host a virtual all-student panel discussion "We Are First-Gen: Bridging intersecting stories of the Penn State student experience" from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 10 via Zoom.

FGA will also host a student networking event following the panel at 6 p.m. Nov. 10.

Community members can share their first-generation stories here, and promotion will begin Nov. 6, according to a Student Success Center release.

