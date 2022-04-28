The Penn State College of Education's Student Restorative Justice Initiative hosted a screening of the Ken Burns documentary "College Behind Bars" and a panel discussion on Wednesday as a part of its Restorative Justice Education Week.

Participants were able to watch the film by Lynn Novick via livestream or in person, and the film showcased the transformative power of higher education in prison.

Former inmates Rodney Spivey-Jones, Shawnta Montgomvery and Brandon Brown shared their experiences within the system following the documentary on the panel following the film showing, and Divine Lipscomb, a member of the State College Borough Council, moderated the discussion.

For Montgomvery, in ways, she misses prison because of the bonds and family she developed while there.

“You made a whole new family and getting back to your old family you have to get to know them again,” Montgomvery said.

Then, Montgomvery explained the process of returning home and recreating relationships formerly incarcerated individuals had before prison.

“No one is like how you left them,” Montgomvery said.

The next panelist, Spivey-Jones, said when he walked out of prison, he "just felt free — however societally, that's false.”

Spivey-Jones gave advice aimed at someone entering prison for the first time.

“That feeling that you have when they close the cell the first time after you get your papers and you know how long you're gonna be in there, I would say to never forget that feeling," Spivey-Jones said.

Spivey-Jones explained the need to redefine the re-entry of prisoners into society.

“Society should be scared with all these unprepared people coming home," Spivey-Jones said. "That's more of a detriment to society than it is properly preparing citizens for return.”

For Spivey-Jones, "hurt people hurt people.”

After the Brown's incarceration, George Mason University accepted him as its first formerly incarcerated student.

“Those people have shown up for me in ways that I really couldn't even explain to you,” Brown said.

For Brown, his relationships outside of the prison look different now.

“It's a dynamic that's interesting to figure out, and it's a dynamic that's really unique to being in prison," Brown said. "You are figuring out how to have a relationship in an environment that is 1000% different than every relationship you've had while you were inside.”

Brown said a prison that allows online education is smarter because it allows for a smoother reintegration into society.

“A real transformation is not possible if you don't understand the world you are coming into," Brown said. "You can transform yourself personally... you can retain everything that was good about you before you went to prison, shed everything that was bad about you and learn more about yourself in the process, but if you come home and you don't know how to use a cell phone... the only option you have to be comfortable in society is to go back to what you knew before.”

At the end of the panel, Brown said society needs to "debunk" the idea that prison will save a person.

