Rainbow balloon arches and pride flags adorned the HUB-Robeson Center’s second and third floors as the Pride HUB Takeover 2022, which was hosted by the Jeffery A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, began to celebrate Penn State's Campus Pride Month on Wednesday.

Students were met with bright colors, upbeat music and enthusiastic greetings from student and university organizers the moment they walked through the door.

Tables were set up with Pride-inspired merchandise to take for free or to win through trivia, as well as free pins, magnets, bracelets, PopSockets, stickers, pens, T-shirts and tote bags.

At the event, there was an opportunity for students to enter into a drawing with the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State to win tickets to see the production of "Hairspray," starring Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West.

There were a number of activities students could participate in to learn more about organizations on campus and services they offer — as well as issues in the LGBTQ community.

Ray Schagen, a doctoral intern with Counseling and Psychological Services at Penn State, stressed the importance of the different services offered for all students.

“We offer therapeutic services in various forms. We do individual short-term therapy, we do group therapy… we also offer support groups," Schagen said. "... We are here for some wellness tips or some cultural adjustment stuff or just having some swag and supporting the cause.”

Additionally, AIDS Resource had a stand with information on safe sex and kits filled with condoms and lubricants.

Chloe Crabb, an outreach coordinator with AIDS Resource, also provided students with information about STD and STI testing.

“We have offices here in State College and in Williamsport. We offer free and anonymous HIV and STI testing," Crabb said. "We can also help HIV-positive folks navigate getting connected to prep.”

From 10-11 a.m., students had the opportunity to meet and take pictures with drag queens — Jan Sport and Nicky Doll from season 12 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

The two queens were also the hosts for the Drag Bingo held in the Noontime Lounge in the HUB.

Winners of the bingo event received prizes such as umbrellas, mugs and baseball hats, all with CSGD's logo.

The day was completed with drag performances from Penn State's Opulence on the Monumental Staircase, and cheers echoed throughout the entire HUB for the queens.

Jill Garrigan, from Campus Recreation and the assistant director for Patron Experience, wrapped up the energy and described what many attendees felt throughout the HUB.

“There is no place we would rather be today," Garrigan said. "The whole campus needs to weigh in on positivity right now and inclusivity, and this, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

