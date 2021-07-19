Penn State's Paul Robeson Cultural Center released a statement Monday in response to and confirming the removal of the Fidel Castro quote inside the center, which is located in the HUB-Robeson Center. The quote reads:

"The equal right of all citizens to health, education, work, food, security, culture, science and wellbeing — that is, the same rights we proclaimed when we began our struggle, in addition to those which emerge from our dreams of justice and equality for all inhabitants of our world — is what I wish for all."

Penn State confirmed Saturday the quote would be removed after being prompted by a letter written by a group of students.

The letter, which alleged the quote "misrepresents" the values of the university, was penned by representatives of the Penn State College Republicans, National Americans for Freedom and Pennsylvania Federation of College Republicans on July 16.

The quote was chosen by the PRCC's Student Liaisons Advisory Board in early 2018, the PRCC said in its statement. The board is made up of one representative and alternate from "each of the nine student organizations housed in the center."

The PRCC said it "engages in reflection and dialogue about these important issues" and "welcomes conversations with the students impacted by this quote."

"While the quote was chosen for its recognition of and direction toward social progress, the draconian rule, harsh punishments and resulting climate of fear within Cuba by the source of the quote, cannot be diminished," the PRCC said in its statement.

The PRCC said it "must avoid actions that create an unwelcoming atmosphere" for its programs and space, and the quote "has been removed."

"The work of our center is never done and forever evolves, and so must we."

