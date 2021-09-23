The Overnight RV Lot will close Thursday night and reopen at 10 a.m. Friday due to the "excessive rain," Penn State Athletics announced in a Tweet.

According to the Tweet, Grange Park will accept Thursday night ORV passes.

🚨ORV Update🚨 Due to excessive rain, the ORV lot will be closed Thurs. night. The lot will open Friday at 10 a.m.Thurs. night ORV passes will be accepted at Grange Park (1 Homan Lane, Centre Hall) for Thurs. evening. Questions regarding the ORV Lot closure,email ORVlot@psu.edu — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) September 23, 2021

Questions about the ORV lot's closure may be sent to ORVlot@psu.edu.

