The Overnight RV Lot will close Thursday night and reopen at 10 a.m. Friday due to the "excessive rain," Penn State Athletics announced in a Tweet.

According to the Tweet, Grange Park will accept Thursday night ORV passes.

Questions about the ORV lot's closure may be sent to ORVlot@psu.edu.

