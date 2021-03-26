Penn State's third “Old Willow” tree, located just west of Old Main, fell in the early afternoon on March 26 after succumbing to strong winds affecting the State College area.

Construction crews and university arborists were on the scene soon after the tree’s collapse.

“The loss of the Old Willow is a tremendous loss for campus that is tied to a long tradition,” Bill Sitzabee, Penn State’s vice president of facilities management and planning and chief facilities officer, said in a Penn State News release.

This is not the first time Old Willow has fallen. Nearly 98 years ago, Penn State’s first Old Willow tree, supposedly planted by President Evan Pugh himself, also fell in a windstorm in August 1923.

A descendent tree took the original’s place and lasted until the late 1970s. The tree that fell this afternoon was the third great willow to reside in that section of campus.

Several of the fallen Old Willow’s sibling trees reside elsewhere throughout University Park.

According to the release, cuttings were taken to raise a descendent of the collapsed tree. This sapling will be nurtured in the campus's tree nursery by Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant.

Upon appropriate maturation, a fourth generation tree will be replanted and take the mantle of “Old Willow.”

