The Penn State Millennium Scholars Program, a program within the College of Agricultural Sciences to support students researching in STEM fields, received donor support from two Penn State alumni.

The program received an estimated $1 million, according to a press release, from Paul Heffner as an estate gift that will benefit the Paul Heffner Scholarship in the College of Agricultural Sciences. The first preference for this scholarship is for students in the Millennium Scholars Program.

The other donation came from Duane Norman and his wife, Roslyn W. Norman, who endowed a $100,000 gift to H. Duane and Roslyn W. Norman Millennium Scholars Scholarship through the Educational Equity Matching Program, securing a one to one match through the program.

"Offering the Millennium Scholars Program is a significant financial commitment for our college," Rick Roush, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, said in a release. "It's thanks to donors like Duane and Roslyn Norman and Paul Heffner, as well as the support of faculty and staff, that we are able to offer this outstanding program."

Heffner, a 1968 animal industry graduate of Penn State, has worked in various positions in agriculture. He was in charge of six farms and 500 beef cattle for a privately owned operation and eventually started his own cattle farm and sold it.

"Times have changed since I was in college, and students today face a difficult challenge in paying the cost of higher education," Heffner said in a release. "It's important that students have the option of going to college, especially with the help of financial aid and scholarships."

Norman, an agricultural science graduate of Penn State in 1964, worked for the United States Department of Agriculture for 42 years as a research geneticist in its Agricultural Research Service. His wife, Roslyn, is a graduate of Wake Forest and also worked for the USDA's Agricultural Research Service.

"It's important to help alleviate the stress of the financial burden that college can be for students," the Normans said in a release. "We believe those who want to go to college should be able to do so."

