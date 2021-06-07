Penn State announced scheduled maintenance will render LionPATH unavailable from 5:30 p.m. June 11 to 8 a.m. June 13.

The LionPATH Development and Maintenance Organization will roll out modifications to the navigation and visual appearance, as well as perform a necessary system upgrade, according to a Penn State News release.

Students will use the Student Home Base navigation established in July 2019, after the update.

LDMO is also replacing the staff's Main Menu with an improved navigation bar, according to the release.

As part of the update, Penn State is retiring both the legacy LionPATH and legacy Campus Mobile applications.

