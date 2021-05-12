Penn State's HUB-Robeson Galleries have been approved for a $25,000 Grants for Arts Projects award, according to a Twitter announcement on its page, which will support artist Rosemarie Fiore's "Smoke Painting Performance."

Fiore's project will be an outdoor smoke-painting performance at the university this fall to "celebrate inclusivity" in Central Pennsylvania, according to the announcement.

However, this will not be her first paint performance. Fiore previously performed by outdoor smoke painting at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fiore also has converted lawn mowers, cards, floor polishers and amusement park rides, with the help of Penn State School of Visual Arts students. These tools will be used in her Smoke Painting performance in the fall.

Additionally, Fiore has showcased artwork like murals in the HUB Galleries.

The HUB's project is one of 1,100 projects selected for a grant, and the total funds available for grants across the country neared $27 million in 2021.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Faculty Senate votes to approve mandatory coronavirus vaccines Penn State's Faculty Senate voted to approve a coronavirus vaccine mandate for students, fac…