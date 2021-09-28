To raise awareness for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is held every October, Penn State community partners have established interactive events and exhibits throughout the month, according to a release.

The theme of this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month is “Everyone knows someone,” which emphasizes the issue’s prominence in society, the release said.

Clothesline Project T-shirt Making is the first event offered in the program. At the event, participants can create a shirt to display around campus in support of domestic violence awareness, the release said.

The event is is set to occur on three separate dates at different locations around campus.

The first event is on from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Mann Assembly Room in 103 Paterno Library.

The second offering is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

And the third session will be from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7 in Heritage Hall.

The Clothesline Project display will be shown in multiple locations — including the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, Pollock Cultural Lounge, Pattee and Paterno Library, Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, and the University Park Undergraduate Association Office in the HUB — from Oct. 11-29.

The event “amplifies the voices of those silenced by violence and sends a powerful message of support for victim survivors,” the release said.

Centre Safe’s annual “Empty Place at the Table” awareness project will be set up in Boucke 204 throughout October as a memorial for the lives lost to domestic violence in Centre County from 1998 to 2017, the release said.

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Alumni Hall at the HUB, the Student Programming Association and the Gender Equity Center are hosting "MILCK: Concert and Conversation" with musician Connie Lim.

According to the release, the event will include a conversation and concert with a recording artist who survived abuse and uses her music “to write herself into existence.”

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB, the Gender Equity Center and Health Promotion and Wellness will host clinical social worker and sex therapist Sonalee Rashatwar.

Rashatwar will serve as a keynote speaker for Domestic Violence Awareness Month and “Love Your Body Week,” the release said.

Oct. 21 will be "Purple Thursday," which “aims to raise awareness about intimate partner violence and domestic violence,” the release said.

Members of the Penn State community can share pictures on social media on Purple Thursday tagging @pennstategeneq and using the hashtag #PurpleThursday2021, while wearing purple in support of domestic violence awareness.

According to the release, campus buildings will also be “going purple” on Purple Thursday and will be lit purple to recognize the strength of survivors.

