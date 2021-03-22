On Monday night, Penn State's Gender Equity Center hosted a Q&A session with Candice Benbow — theologian, feminist, essayist and social media influencer. Benbow is also the author of "Red Lip Theology," a book set for release in 2022.

"Red Lip Theology" is inspired by Benbow’s exploration of her faith and staying true to it while loving herself and doing what makes her happiest. Benbow said the book also redefines what it means to be “holy."

“'Red Lip Theology' came out of permission to question so many religious doctrines and dogmas I was raised on,” Benbow said during the webinar.

In an interview prior to the webinar, Benbow said she came up with the term “Red Lip Theology” when a white classmate in seminary — a school on theology — asked if she considered herself a “regular theologian” or a “Black theologian." She said she responded “I’m a red lip theologian.”

According to Benbow, she was able to find “synergy in faith and feminism" through "Red Lip Theology."

“What would it mean for us to think of faith not in the space of a deficit, but in the space of a robust abundance?” Benbow said in the interview. “You are at your holiest moment when you feel the most alive.”

Benbow said she's passionate about makeup and baking, and uses these as outlets to express herself. She said she believes other women should find outlets to express themselves.

Additionally, she encourages college students in particular to explore themselves and who they are during their young adult years when they are “a couple of steps away from the watchful gaze of parents.”

Benbow said young people who want to be influencers should understand that “authenticity is really where longevity is.”

During the webinar, Benbow said her upbringing affected her perspective on what it means to be “righteous in the church.”

“Enter our generation that was born and birthed at the same time that Hip-Hop was getting its legs… I was also born in the church,” Benbow said.

She said "Red Lip Theology" is an “opportunity to make sense of that" juxtaposition.

Benbow said undergraduate students should use downtime in the pandemic to think critically about their faith and spirituality, and to explore questions regarding these.

“I would encourage you to pursue life and questions as they come. The beauty of the journey is asking the questions,” Benbow said.

Benbow described social media and makeup as an outlet for women to “transform themselves," adding that “social media is Black women’s church.”

Benbow said she uses a dichotomy “righteous and ratchet” to describe her humanity, and explained that Black women have been led to believe they have to choose one or the other.

“If I want to be happy, I gotta find a way to realize the life I live is pretty dope,” Benbow said.

