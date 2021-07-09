Penn State's Eisenhower Parking Deck will be closed for cleaning Monday through Friday, according to a release.
University and personal vehicles parked in Eisenhower Parking Deck — including on the roof and within the lower levels of the facility — need to be removed by midnight Sunday for the cleaning procedures, the release said.
Any questions should be directed to Penn State's Office of the Physical Plant at 814-865-4731, the release said.
