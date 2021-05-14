Penn State said it expects all individuals to continue following its current coronavirus mitigation guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, regardless of vaccination status, according to a Friday release.

When inside Penn State campus buildings and on public transportation across all campuses, all individuals must continue to wear a mask as well.

However, if a fully vaccinated individual is outdoors on campus, they do not need to wear a mask.

According to the release, university commencement ceremonies will still be required to follow planned masking and physical distancing — regardless of location.

Penn State President Eric Barron encouraged students to upload proof of coronavirus vaccination through myUHS.

The university is currently reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated masking guidelines and the update from Pennsylvania's Department of Health, the release said.

