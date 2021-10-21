Penn State announced Wednesday coronavirus testing at the White Building on campus will close at 4:30 p.m on Friday due to road closures as part of the 2021 Homecoming parade.

According to a release, students, faculty and staff who still wish to be tested Friday should arrive no later than 4:30 p.m. to fulfill the entire testing process before closure.

The White Building will resume normal operations for drop-in and by-appointment testing by 9 a.m. on Sunday, the release said.

