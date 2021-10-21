Coronavirus Testing, White Building

Students sit six-feet apart waiting for emailed coronavirus test results inside the White Building’s mandatory coronavirus testing center on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State announced Wednesday coronavirus testing at the White Building on campus will close at 4:30 p.m on Friday due to road closures as part of the 2021 Homecoming parade.

According to a release, students, faculty and staff who still wish to be tested Friday should arrive no later than 4:30 p.m. to fulfill the entire testing process before closure.

The White Building will resume normal operations for drop-in and by-appointment testing by 9 a.m. on Sunday, the release said.

