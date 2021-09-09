As of Wednesday, Penn State announced coronavirus testing at Pegula Ice Arena will now only be available by appointment for students, faculty and staff who are required to test weekly.

According to a release, individuals tested at the arena should continue to bring their mobile phone, a Penn State id+ Card and plan to spend at least one hour at the testing site.

Drop-in and by-appointment testing will continue to be available at the White Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, the release said.

Penn State said Pegula Ice Arena will continue serving as a testing site for Intercollegiate Athletics due to “its proximity to athletics facilities."

Regardless of vaccination status, the university is asking individuals who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms to schedule testing appointments with University Health Services via myUHS.

