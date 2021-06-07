Registration will open June 14 for the "2022 Ice Cream Short Course" offered by Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences.

The course is aimed at teaching professionals about commercial ice cream manufacturing. Every year, roughly 120 students are taught about ice cream technology, flavors, manufacturing and freezing.

The registration fee is $2,300 if purchased before midnight on July 11 and $2,550 if purchased any time after.

However, participants are encouraged to act fast due to limited space that will fill quickly.

The seven-day event will begin at 1 p.m. on January 9, 2022 at The Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Gabe's discount department store to open this summer in Nittany Mall Gabe’s discount department store will open this summer in State College's Nittany Mall on June 23.