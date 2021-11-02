The Coalition for a Just University at Penn State wrote a statement Tuesday in opposition to Milo Yiannopoulos' campus visit and student organization Uncensored America's scheduled "Pray the Gay Away" event.

CJU said in the statement it's “concerned” that the Penn State administration is allowing this event to occur because the organization said it believes the First Amendment does not force the university to give Yiannopoulos, who has a "history of verbal attacks," a platform.

CJU alleged Yiannopoulos will receive an $18,000 honorarium funded by student fees. The total amount of money he will receive in honoraria is $17,934.80, according to the University Park Allocation Committee.

Uncensored America is offering free general admission for students and community members, but entry is not guaranteed. There are VIP packages available for sale to students and community members for guaranteed seating.

CJU alleged this means the Penn State administration is acquiring profit from an event that will “jeopardize the safety and well-being of members of the university community.” However, Uncensored America said all profits will go toward the honoraria. It's uncertain whether Penn State will receive anything.

In the statement, CJU also said Penn State should not have approved the event or given Uncensored America the space without knowing who was coming to speak first.

“As faculty members, we are concerned that this event will create a hostile work environment for many faculty, staff and other employees, in particular for our LGBTQ+ colleagues,” CJU said in Tuesday's statement.

According to CJU, some faculty members have filed a harassment and bias complaint with Penn State’s Affirmative Action office regarding this event and are encouraging others to do the same.

“CJU stands in solidarity with the student-organized 'Love Is Louder' event hosted by the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, just as we affirm the right of students and all others to organize protests in direct opposition to Yiannopoulos’s speech," the statement said.

