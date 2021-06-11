Penn State's Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate Juneteenth with a film titled "Juneteenth: A Fierce Urgency Celebration!" that features several Black artists, faculty and organizations.

The free one-hour film will be available on CPA's website from 7:30 p.m. on June 19 to 7:30 p.m. on June 21.

The film will contain musical performances, reflections and historical context from Black guests, according to the release.

Artist, historian and leader of the funk-jazz band Mwenso and The Shakes Michael Mwenso will host the film.

"We are very happy to have this space as Black artists to reflect on our ancestral history and the sacrifices they made for us," Mwenso said. "We use this significant day as a reflection of celebration as we continue the work toward social change and an equitable and just world."

Mwenso and The Shakes will perform in the film, along with dance troupe Urban Bush Women, creative innovator Shariffa Ali and vocalist Dashon Burton.

Featured Penn State faculty will include:

Charles Dumas, professor emeritus of Penn State's School of Theatre

J. Marlena Edwards, assistant professor of African-American studies and history at Penn State

Aquila Kikora Franklin, associate professor of theater and dance at Penn State

Donations from CPA members and a grant from the University Park Student Fee Board helped to make the film free for attendees.

