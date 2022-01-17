Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center announced Monday via Twitter Sesame Street Live! will perform its “Let’s Party!” tour at the facility this March 11-12.

Get Ready! 🍪 @SesameStLive is heading to the BJC on March 11th and 12th for THREE performances! Jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street!✨ 📅 Tickets on sale Tuesday, January 25th at 10 AM 🎟️'s → https://t.co/T3qLWxrPYo pic.twitter.com/BJW9vZIMDB — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) January 17, 2022

Three performances are set to take place at 5:30 p.m. March 11, 10:30 a.m. March 12 and 2 p.m. March 12.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 25 via Ticketmaster, and prices for the tickets will be available through the BJC when sales open.

Sesame Street Live! strongly encourages face coverings at its performances — regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, according to its website, though it said other guidelines will be determined on a “case-by-case basis” and will align with the BJC's guidelines.

Further coronavirus guidelines, ticketing information and other general updates will be provided on the Sesame Street Live! website as information becomes available.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE