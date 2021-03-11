The Bryce Jordan Center will be used as a coronavirus vaccination site beginning Monday and Tuesday.

Monica Wright, the development director for Centre Volunteers in Medicine, said Penn State opening its larger facilities is a step toward getting Centre County back to normal.

In addition to the BJC, Penn State will also provide help with the setup and other logistical support. University spokesperson Lisa Powers said it is also prepared to help with the coronavirus vaccine distribution if the state asks for assistance.

“We want to get everybody vaccinated so that we can be safe, reduce the number of actual COVID-related deaths, ultimately,” Wright said. “Also for those contracting COVID-19, we want to try to minimize [the spread] and through our efforts of vaccinating people, that's the best way to do it.”

Wright said vaccination appointments are already full for Monday and Tuesday. Appointments are also full for Friday when a vaccination clinic will be held at Mount Nittany Middle School.

In order to receive an appointment, a person must be on the CVIM waiting list, which is available to anyone on the CVIM website. While anyone can sign up for the waiting list, only those who qualify for Phase 1A of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout plan are currently eligible.

Wright said CVIM anticipates having around 8,000 people vaccinated by March 20.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE