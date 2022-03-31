For artist, designer and letterpress printer Ben Blount, the book arts are “a beautiful start” to “minds being opened.”

Speaking during Penn State's Eberly Family Special Collections Library event “Book Arts Advocacy: A Conversation with Members of the Book/Print Artist/Scholar of Color Collective" on Thursday evening, Blount, Tia Blassingame and Tamar Evangelistia-Dougherty discussed the importance of book arts and the meaning of the practice for culture.

Based in Evanston, Illinois, Blount is an artist and self-proclaimed bibliophile whose works have been featured in collections in the Newberry Library, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Blount’s work centers around the combination of paper, bindings, ink and type — the result being book art.

Jennifer Meehan introduced the event’s speakers and topics discussed before she turned over the “virtual floor” to Blassingame.

Blassingame is a book artist and printmaker who founded the Book/Print Artist/Scholar of Color Collective in 2019 and who also teaches book arts at Scripps College. She is also the director of the Scripps College Press.

In 2016, Blassingame wrote a chapter in the book “Freedom of the Presses” titled “African American Artists and the Book Form,” which she spoke about at the start of her presentation.

The purpose of the book and her chapter is to cause artists to “feel more welcomed to be in the field” of book arts, she said.

Blassingame also discussed her oversight of the Goudy Lecture series at Scripps College and her creation of classes at the college, which she said both cover the book arts — such as theory and practice.

Blassingame also discussed the collective and its mission to give collectors “more of a platform” to learn about artists’ work, which she said the collective does by “using social media to highlight artists as they’re going through different experimentations.”

The collective also provides financial support for artists and partners with various local and national initiatives, including the Quarantine Public Library.

Blassingame said the collective also hosts lectures, and she highlighted one that discussed the culture of papermaking and its ability to showcase the differences and intricacies of Eastern and Western Culture.

According to Blassingame, many individuals group the cultures of the world into a binary — the East and the West — but she said there are cultures in between and around those culture groups that are often overlooked.

Blount followed Blassingame, discussing and presenting his art, which he said showcases race and culture.

Among the pieces of art Blount created was a book with multiple hundreds of blank pages displaying only years. It began in 1619 with the first African slave brought to the Americas and included several other important dates in Black history, like the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1865 and civil rights laws in the mid-20th century. It ended with the inauguration of former President Barack Obama — a Black man — in 2009.

Blount also presented pictures of another piece he created based on an overheard quote — a calendar called "275 Holidays." The piece represented every date a Black man was killed in Chicago, with each date on the calendar marked with red dots and the names of those killed.

According to Blount, the inspiration for the piece came from a quote a colleague told him one of her bosses had told her: “If we had a day off for every time a Black man got murdered, we would never go to work.” Blount said he wanted to emphasize the prevalence of Black death in Chicago through the piece.

Another piece Blount discussed was one he created to illustrate the impact of white supremacy on the Black community in Chicago — a series of sentences posted on pieces of paper reading, “White Supremacy is” with an adjective after. A few of the posters were left open-ended so community members walking past the outdoor windows of the display could write their own adjectives.

Tamar Evangelistia-Dougherty ended the presentations by discussing her current position as director of the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives and the advocacy work she said she aims to do in the position.

One project she said she worked on was “Brown Hands Matter,” which showcased the work of Black book artists — specifically their manual work in creating the pieces of book art the Smithsonian displays.

For Evangelistia-Dougherty, the project was a way for her and other Black artists to see “brown hands” as a “vehicle” for advocacy.

Evangelistia-Dougherty also discussed teaching book arts to school-age children, focusing on “active learning” in a demographic where she said the book arts aren’t well-understood or taught.

“A book can have many forms and not [be confined] to a binding, and I think that can liberate [students],” Evangelistia-Dougherty said.

Ultimately, Evangelistia-Dougherty said she aims to transition what she called a “curatorial pastime” into “a true advocacy program.”

“Book arts connect narratives,” Evangelistia-Dougherty said. “We can have books coming from two different cultures talking about the same thing.”

In the Q&A session, Blount echoed Evangelistia-Dougherty’s sentiment about book art advocacy.

“The power of press and the book arts is a way to connect with people in a different way,” Blount said.

For Blount, the “power” of the book arts results from them being “interactive in a way that other art forms aren’t.”

Blassingame said the “interactive” nature of the book arts is the most important aspect of them — she said the book arts create a “family” with collectors and artists and allow for “different kinds of experiences” to be told.

“Book arts is so expansive it’s absurd,” Blassingame said. “We should connect more with folks who maybe don’t feel like they are book art-adjacent.”

In the industry, Blassingame said it’s “important to come together,” as one artist’s struggles may be similar to others’.

“One person rises, we all rise. One person succeeds, we’re all kind of succeeding. One person gets a spotlight, we all get a spotlight,” Blassingame said.

One way to build community, according to Evangelistia-Dougherty, is to “bring the artists in” to “talk about their experiences” and explain their work. This, Evangelistia-Dougherty said, creates “a holistic experience around collecting” book art, which ultimately leads to success.

The event concluded with a few moments of conversation between the panelists and the judges, with the judges emphasizing the comments flooding in from audience members showing their support for the artists.

