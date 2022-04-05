On Tuesday, Penn State's Board of Trustees met to discuss recommendations for Penn State President Eric Barron's end of term provisions, which were approved at the meeting.

In Sept. 2021, the Board of Trustees approved a 2.5% merit increase to Barron's salary, totaling a new annual salary of $876,612.

The recommendations from the Subcommittee on Compensation set forth terms for final payment and moving expenses, according to the agenda.

Barron will end his term as president of the university at the end of his contract through June 2022, and President-elect Neeli Bendapudi will enter office in May.

Penn State's Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Bendapudi as the university's 19th president — making her the first woman and person of color to hold the position — in a "special, off-cycle meeting" on Dec. 9, 2021.

RELATED

Raising Cane's State College location pushes back opening date Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers’ State College location is now set to open on June 21, accord…