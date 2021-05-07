Penn State's Board of Trustees elected or appointed six incumbent trustees and five new members during its meeting Friday.

Alvin de Levie and Steven Wagman were elected by university alumni as alumni trustees, and incumbent Brandon Short was reelected.

In the alumni election, the distribution of votes per candidate was as follows:

Steven B. Wagman — 9,730

Alvin F. de Levie — 9,688

Bridget M. Lasda — 8,171

Jim Bognet — 7,016

Laurie A. Stanell — 9,634

Brandon Short — 14,299

Additionally, Donald Cairns was elected and incumbent Chris Hoffman was reelected by the delegates of agricultural societies, Robert Fenza and Mary Lee Schneider were reelected as trustees representing business and industry, Julie Anna Potts was reelected as an at-large trustee and Nicholas Rowland was elected as the board’s academic trustee.

Janiyah Davis, student in Penn State's College of the Liberal Arts, was elected as a student trustee, a position she will hold for two years.

Randolph Houston will also assume a two-year seat as the immediate past president of the Penn State Alumni Association, replacing Wagman.

Out of 710,381 eligible voters, 22,297 ballots were cast — 105 of which were mail-in. There were 1,068 write-in ballots.

