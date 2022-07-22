Penn State's Board of Trustees voted 26-6 to approve a raise in tuition for the 2022-23 academic year during Friday's meeting.

Specifically, Pennsylvania residents' tuition will increase by 5% at University Park, or by $459 per semester — totaling $9,643, and 2% at commonwealth campuses, or by $133 and $151 per semester, depending on the campus.

Tuition for out-of-state students was raised by 6% at University Park, or by $1,078 per semester — totaling $19,051, and 3% at Penn State's commonwealth campuses, or between $330 and $377 per semester, depending on the campus.

Penn State World Campus undergraduates will see a tuition increase of 5%, or an increase of $358 per semester, and all graduate and professional students, regardless of campus or residency status, will see a tuition increase of 6%.

However, all students — no matter where they reside — from households with incomes of $75,000 or less who have filed a FAFSA will not pay any tuition increase for the upcoming academic year.

The Student Initiated Fee is also set to increase by $9.74 per semester, to $274.74, for full-time students at the University Park campus, and at most commonwealth campuses, it will increase between $5 and $8 per semester, ranging from $197 to $258 per semester for full-time students — depending on the campus.

“Our commitment to our students is our highest priority,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. “We understand the impact of a tuition increase on our students and families, and we do not take the decision to raise tuition lightly."

To offset the raise, the board said Penn State is budgeting an additional $14 million for financial aid for those from household incomes of $75,000 or less.

Reasons for the tuition increase include rising inflation, "tuition freezes" in three of the last four years, no increases in funding from the the state of Pennsylvania for the third year in a row, lower revenues, as well as rising costs coupled with falling enrollment, according to a release.

This increase in tuition comes after Penn State raised it by 2.5% for resident undergraduates for 2021-22.

The board also raised the salary for most Penn State employees by 2.5% "to help offset the impacts of inflation on the university's workforce and maintain top talent," the release said.

Employees affected by the increase will be notified of their new salaries in August.

Penn State said it will present a 2022-23 operating budget for the Board of Trustees' approval in September, with an intended 3% rescission, which is expected to save approximately $46.2 million.

University leadership will search for "opportunities to reduce expenses" in the next few months," Bendapudi said.

“The challenging budget environment we are facing will require careful examination of how we allocate our resources,” Bendapudi said. “While work to address these challenges will be ongoing, our goal throughout this process will be to minimize the impacts on our students and their families while continuing to prioritize our employees."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE