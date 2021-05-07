The Class of 2021's gift was officially approved during Penn State’s Board of Trustees meeting Friday.

Rachel Bruning, president of the Student Philanthropy Network, announced the gift at the end of the fall 2020 semester — the network will create the Student Access and Equity Fund.

The fund, according to Bruning, will be dedicated to helping students who contribute to the diversity of the university and who are in need of educational expenses not covered by their financial aid.

The Committee on Governance and Long-Range Planning approved the gift by vote of acclimation.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE