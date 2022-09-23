At its Friday meeting, Penn State's Board of Trustees approved the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium.

The resolution passed with five opposition votes, and it will include the sale of alcohol at football games and other events in Beaver Stadium. All sales will end following the third quarter during football games.

On Sept. 12, the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics had presented the proposal to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium.

According to the board's agenda, alcohol stands in the stadium will be placed "strategically" to "prioritize guest experience," as well as away from student seating to "discourage easy access/product merchandising."

Those who wish to purchase alcohol must be over 21, and they will be given a wristband at the point of sale to "monitor" transactions after their ID is checked.

The board has not yet disclosed when the sale of alcohol will begin, but all employees working the stands will be required to have RAMP training and certification, which is the required alcohol training in Pennsylvania.

"The start date for beer offerings is in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date," a news release stated.

