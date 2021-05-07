An $85 million expansion and relocation of the Palmer Museum of Art was approved during Penn State's Board of Trustees meeting Friday.

The expansion will allow for more than a 185% increase in the museum’s collection since its last expansion in 1993.

Part of the proposal includes plans to relocate the Palmer Museum from its current location on Curtin Road to The Arboretum at Penn State.

Opposition to the project was voiced in the form of student food insecurity statistics — the argument was made that, if Penn State students are experiencing food insecurity, such a large sum of money should not be allocated toward art.

However, the Committee on Governance and Long-Range Planning approved the proposal in a 27-6 vote.

Bidding periods for the project have not yet been released by the Office of Physical Plant.

