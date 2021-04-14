In lieu of the recent pause on the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the Bryce Jordan Center will distribute the Moderna vaccine instead.

This pause will be in effect until at least April 20, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which was coordinating the vaccination site.

The Moderna vaccine is a two dose vaccine as opposed to Johnson & Johnson’s one dose. On Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put a pause on the Johnson & Johnson after six women in the U.S. developed rare blood clots.

The clinic at the BJC for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine began on April 9. 600 doses were expected to be administered per day.

To sign up for a Moderna vaccine appointment at the BJC, visit the Pennsylvania coronavirus vaccine website.