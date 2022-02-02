The Penn State Berkey Creamery's indoor seating is now open, according to its Instagram post Tuesday.

This is the first time since closing for the pandemic that the on-campus location will offer indoor dining.

According to the Creamery's Sales and Marketing Manager Jim Brown, the indoor seating area consists of nine tables, each with four seats.

Each table is equipped with sanitation wipes, and the Creamery staff will regularly clean the area, Brown said via email.

