Penn State's Berkey Creamery brings back milkshakes

Milkshakes returned to Penn State's Berkey Creamery on Monday, according to a staff member.

The Creamery stopped selling milkshakes in 2022 because it "took a lot longer to make them, then to scoop the ice cream."

There are four flavors available — Bittersweet Mint, Chocolate, Peachy Paterno and Vanilla Bean.

The milkshakes cost $9 and there is currently one size available.

The Creamery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open on Friday until 10 p.m, according to its website. On Saturday its open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

