Penn State's Berkey Creamery brings back milkshakes

The Penn State Berkey Creamery serves ice cream for patrons as the sun comes out in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Milkshakes returned to Penn State's Berkey Creamery on Monday, according to a staff member.

The Creamery stopped selling milkshakes in 2022 because it "took a lot longer to make them, then to scoop the ice cream."

There are four flavors available — Bittersweet Mint, Chocolate, Peachy Paterno and Vanilla Bean.

The milkshakes cost $9 and there is currently one size available.

The Creamery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open on Friday until 10 p.m, according to its website. On Saturday its open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

