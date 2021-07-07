Penn State will begin a national search and seek nominations for its 19th president this July, according to a release.

During Feb. 19's Penn State Board of Trustees meeting, President Eric Barron announced his intent to retire in 2022 after serving in the position since 2014.

A "Next-Gen Penn State" committee was then established by the university in April and a survey was opened for students, faculty and staff to provide feedback and suggestions for the presidential selection process.

The committee, which has 47 members composed of board members, faculty and university students, sought to find qualities and qualifications people want in the next president.

According to the release, the search will now begin with a leadership profile that was developed by the Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee and executive search firm Spencer Stuart based on findings shared in the "Next Gen Penn State Advisory Group Report."

The Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee is a 19-member group co-chaired by trustees Mark H. Dambly and Julie Anna Potts, with student, faculty and staff representatives, according to the release.

This committee, along with Spencer Stuart, will ultimately recommend top finalists to Penn State's Board of Trustees through the vetting process, which will be guided by the leadership profile, the release said.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, community members and other stakeholders are encouraged to "nominate qualified candidates," which will remain confidential.

For nominations, individuals must send the nominee's name, contact information and a brief introduction including the nominee's qualifications and background to PennStPresident@SpencerStuart.com.

The position will also be advertised by Spencer Stuart to a "variety" of higher education and career platforms, the release said.

