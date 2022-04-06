Penn State announced Wednesday that all asymptomatic coronavirus testing for students, faculty and staff will move from the White Building to the new Employee and Student Test Center due to a lower demand for asymptomatic testing.

The new site is located at 101 N. Atherton St. and will begin operation April 11, according to a release. The White Building's testing center will run through Friday before closing.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the rest of the spring semester, according to the release.

Vault Health is partnering with the Employee and Student Test Center to offer rapid testing and a limited number of PCR tests, the release said.

“We continue to encourage the Penn State community to test if they are symptomatic, if they have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they suspect they’ve been exposed to COVID-19,” Cara Exten, assistant professor of nursing and member of the COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said in a statement.

