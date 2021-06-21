Penn State's Ag Progress Days expo — Pennsylvania's largest outdoor expo — will return Aug. 10-12 this year after an entirely virtual format in 2020, according to a release.

The event, which is sponsored by Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences, will be held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, Centre County.

"Ag Progress Days is an important event to showcase the College of Agricultural Sciences' land-grant research and extension programs and to provide a forum for those involved in agriculture and natural resources to learn, exchange ideas and see products and practices that can help grow their operations," Jesse Darlington, the Ag Progress Days manager, said.

The event will have commercial and educational exhibits, demonstrations, tours and family and youth events, among other workshops. Typically, there are around 500 vendors, according to Darlington.

This year will also offer virtual livestream events for those who cannot attend — in the same format from 2020 — because of the pandemic.

Ag Progress Days will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, the release said. Admission and parking will be free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+3 State College celebrates Juneteenth with community events The State College community celebrated the now national holiday Juneteenth on Saturday with …