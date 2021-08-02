More than 500 faculty, as well as over 300 staff, students and community members have signed an open letter to the Penn State Board of Trustees and Administration calling for more restrictive coronavirus prevention protocols.

The letter written by the Coalition for a Just University at Penn State said the university is vulnerable to the current rise in cases and the new Delta variant.

"There is no way to determine who is unvaccinated and should therefore be masked," the letter said. "According to all available information, the university does not plan to continue surveillance testing of asymptomatic students, which means that if an outbreak occurs, there will be no way to detect it early on and prevent the disease from spreading."

The letter demands a university-wide vaccination requirement, noting that the majority of the Big Ten already plans to use one. According to the letter, Penn State was among the top universities for coronavirus cases in the 2020-21 academic year.

The Penn State Faculty Senate, University Park Undergraduate Association and the Graduate and Professional Student Association have all asked Penn State to enforce a vaccine requirement. Instead of mandating full vaccination status, the university has thus far encouraged vaccinations by offering certain rewards and prizes for uploading their vaccination cards to University Health Services.

Penn State currently requires students to be vaccinated for Measles, Mumps and Rubella, as well as Meningitis for students living on campus, according to the letter.

The letter also prompts the university to extend the masking and social distancing requirements.

"Just as we are learning that the vaccines are effective, we are also learning that they do not provide total inoculation and are not invulnerable..." the letter said. "There are increasingly more 'breakthrough' cases in which vaccinated people become infected. And according to the CDC, vaccinated people with breakthrough infections can spread the virus as easily as unvaccinated people."

The letter requests that Penn State continues to test students, faculty and staff randomly and renew the improved ventilation codes implemented last year.

The letter also asks Penn State to enhance its mental health resources and offer more adaptable teaching modes.

"How will a faculty member continue to conduct in-person classes if several of their students are infected or in quarantine due to possible exposure and are therefore unable to attend class?" the letter stated. "How are those students supposed to continue learning? What if an outbreak shuts down an elementary school and a faculty, staff member or student must remain at home with their child?"

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State to award summer semester students with coronavirus relief funding Penn State announced Monday it will award summer students grant money totaling $10 million t…