As rain fell above Old Main lawn, Penn State’s Lambda Theta Alpha hosted its annual Take Back the Night walk on Thursday night to spread awareness about sexual assault.

Students were met with a Take Back the Night banner displayed throughout the walk.

To begin the event, the sisters of Lambda Theta Alpha introduced the Gender Equity Center, Centre Safe and Penn State's Counseling and Psychology Services — organizations to support and encourage survivors of sexual abuse.

Rebecca Geiger, assistant director at the Gender Equity Center, addressed the crowd with a few words and reminded the crowd of one of her "favorite quotes from the Wonder Woman comic."

“It goes, 'If the prospect of living in a world where trying to respect the basic rights of those around you is of those around you and valuing each other simply because we exist are such daunting, impossible tasks that only a superhero born of royalty can address them, then what sort of world are we left with?'” Geiger said.

Geiger also said being “able” to walk around campus and participate in activities while feeling “safe” is a “basic right” to all students.

Camille Sluzis, CAPS sexual assault and relationship violence coordinator, also spoke to the crowd.

“CAPS works very closely with those who have experiences sexual violence,” Sluzis said. “We are here in support of everybody who is here and everybody who is not here.”

Then, Sluzis made it clear if “any” students needed to talk, “multiple” CAPS representatives would be available to talk during the course of the walk around campus.

The sisters of Lambda Theta Alpha then invited the group to walk to its first stop — the Penn State Pattee and Paterno Library.

While walking to the library, Brittney Sherman, prevention educator at Centre Safe, provided some insight about the event.

“I hope that we raise awareness for the issues of sexual assault and domestic violence,” Sherman said. “More importantly, I hope that this event gives survivors a chance to kind of heal a little bit from the things that they experienced.”

Sherman also “praised” the amount of men in attendance at the walk each year.

“The first time I attended this walk, the first speaker to come forward was actually male,” Sherman said. “That was really powerful to me, and it seems to me that more and more men are attending these types of events.”

When the group arrived at the library, anonymous survivors were welcome to share their stories with the crowd.

Survivors recalled moments of feeling “unsafe,” “violated” and “worthless” because of the trauma they experienced on campus and elsewhere.

For Penn State student Erin Li, she was encouraged to come to the walk in one of her classes.

“I actually learned about the event from my criminology class,” Li (junior-criminology) said. “The class actually focuses on sexual violence and how survivors cope with these types of events.”

Li said her and the class also “assisted” Lambda Theta Alpha by putting posters around the dorms and other buildings on campus.

After the survivors shared their stories, the group then walked to its next stop — East Halls.

While walking through campus, Camille Sluzis shared her thoughts on the Take Back the Night walk.

“We were actually invited by the hosts to attend the event,” Sluzis said. “I hope this event will facilitate a feeling of larger community and raise awareness that is a real issue here in State College.”

Sluzis also emphasized the “importance” of CAPS and the resources available for students.

At East Halls, another anonymous student came forward.

“He felt his way inside of me, and I just sat there,” she said. “He asked me if I wanted it and I said, 'Yes,' what else could I say?”

Furthermore, she described how she didn’t “realize” what had happened until she was sexually assaulted again during her sophomore year of college.

“After the assault occurred, he messaged me, and I didn’t open it for a month,” she said. “When I opened it, he ended up thanking me and telling me that I should feel honored that I was the one who unlocked his fetish for women like me.”

She described how she still “struggles” with what happened to her.

“I cried for days after that,” she said. “I blamed myself for years, this was something awful that didn’t need to happen.”

Students then marched to various other locations around campus, including Pollock Halls, and ended back at Old Main.

At the end of the march, students and other spectators participated in a candlelight vigil to commemorate survivors of sexual abuse.

