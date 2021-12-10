Penn Staters strive to ‘feel more open’ toward President-elect Neeli Bendapudi

For John Palladino, it’s “huge” Penn State’s Board of Trustees announced Neeli Bendapudi will be the university’s 19th president — since she will be the first woman and person of color to serve in the position.

Bendapudi will replace current President Eric Barron, and her contract will begin on or before July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2027, the Subcommittee on Compensation announced, with a $950,000 annual base salary and $350,000 annual supplemental income.

“I don’t know the general opinion on President Barron, but I feel like some things at Penn State could change, and if [Bendapudi] does a good job, this place could definitely turn around,” Palladino (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Shakur Rahamani said ”it is good that there is a person of color — especially a woman — in a higher position.”

Yet, some students, such as Jack Smith, were unaware the Board of Trustees was set to appoint a new president.

“I think it is a good thing overall,” Smith (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I am not really well versed in politics, but it is a good change.”

Smith said he thinks the “representation” of a woman is a good thing for the school overall.

Ceci Junker said though she hadn’t heard anything about the new presidency — “it is pretty cool” having a woman as president.

However, Junker (sophomore-accounting) said she “has no reaction” to Barron stepping down.

For Jack Pauli, the switch in presidency made him feel “indifferent.”

Although, in the end, students — even those who graduated — said they want the best for Penn State.

“I don’t care about her gender, race or religion,” Zach Lieb, 2012 graduate, said. “I just hope she does the best job possible for the school I love.”

Lieb said he believes she’ll be a “great” president, and he wishes her well.

“I would love to see academics and athletics continue to advance at Penn State, and I look forward to watching it play out,” Lieb said.

For Gabrielle Baker, she said she’s anticipating having a woman as the university’s president.

“I think that it is awesome that a woman is going to be president for Penn State,” Baker (junior-media studies) said. “Maybe now that it is a woman, I can find more relatable things with her, or I will feel more open to hear what she says.”

