Peter and Ann Tombros, donors and philanthropic members of the Penn State community, have made a donation of $26 million to the university. This commitment places them in the top five donors in university history, according to a release.

The Peter and Ann Tombros Endowment will allow for the university to "supply grants for pilot initiatives, foster philanthropy among the Penn State community and encourage other donor support," the release said.

The new endowment will also create two new leadership positions including the Peter and Ann Tombros Dean's Chair, who will "provide a pool of flexible funding" for the leader of the College of Agricultural Sciences, which Peter Tombros earned a bachelor's degree from in 1964 and a master's in 1968, according to the release.

The endowment will also support the Penn State men's basketball team creating a fund for the Peter and Ann Tombros Head Coach to "enhance opportunities for student-athletes through scholarships, travel, equipment and other needs," the release said.

Their donation will also include the Peter and Ann Cullen Tombros Endowment for the Penn State College of Medical Innovation and the Cullen/Tombros Early Career Professorship in the College of Medicine, according to the release.

The donation also will include funding ro the College of Arts and Architecture through the Peter and Ann Tombros Musical Theatre Endowment.

The Tombroses' endowment will contribute to "A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence," a campaign seeking to "elevate Penn State's position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections," the release said.

