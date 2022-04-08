While some people think becoming an ordained minister means going to seminary for years, many Penn State students have found they can become ordained online in a matter of minutes.

Cole Reinert said he was ordained through United National Ministry, and he said the online service required him to write about his relationship with God.

Reinert (senior-engineering science) said it’s important for the ministry “that you believe in Jesus Christ and things like that.”

Reinert said he underwent a background check to receive a certificate of good standing.

After the online portion, Reinert said all he had to do was to wait for his minister license to arrive in the mail.

Reinert said his cousin was going to get married in January, and she asked him in summer 2021 if he would officiate the ceremony, which he was “really excited” to do.

“It was a great experience to not only be there and get to carry out my cousin’s service but also be the representation of God there,” Reinert said.

Reinert said several of his cousin’s bridesmaids and friends told him they had gotten married during the pandemic. Some of them told him their ministers had gotten sick the week of the wedding — prompting a quick search for a “back-up minister.”

Hearing of these experiences inspired Reinert to post on a State College Facebook page that he could be a backup minister for weddings if needed.

Reinert said moving forward, he would be happy to perform weddings for his friends — or even strangers.

He said he was raised in the United Church of Christ.

“My family, grandparents, everybody was very involved in the church,” Reinert said. “I got in from a young age.”

Reinert said he “found his faith through the people, through how much everyone in the church cared for each other.”

He said performing his cousin’s wedding allowed him to establish a closer connection to God.

“You are the one bringing Him into the room and making sure everyone is aware of His presence,” Reinert said.

Reinert recalled the pastors and “mentors” he’s had over the years, and it was a “great feeling to be on that side of it,” he said.

For Penn State December 2021 graduate Katie Smith, getting ordained and performing a wedding was always on her bucket list — so when her friend told her of their engagement and search for a minister, she jumped at the opportunity.

It was “something that I thought was kind of goofy and would be kind of fun to do for friends,” Smith said. “It's just like any other public speaking thing, in my opinion.”

Smith graduated with degrees in psychology and Spanish and said she was ordained through Universal Life Church.

ULC makes the ordination process free and “ridiculously easy,” Smith, who described herself as agnostic, said.

Smith said she and the couple were worried about possible legal troubles around her online ordination. Out of an “excess of caution,” they decided to perform a self-uniting marriage ceremony, a tradition Pennsylvania Quakers are known for, in August 2021.

Smith said certain Pennsylvania counties can dispute the legality of online ordination.

Neither the bride or groom in Smith’s wedding was religious but both of their families were devoutly Christian, according to Smith.

“They needed to have someone who was a minister, but they thought having their petite female friend with colored hair would be a good way to kind of stick it to them,” Smith said.

Smith said they wanted to keep the wedding short, so they used “one of those very basic templates you can find online.”

All bible readings and references to God were removed, with Smith reading a poem about love instead, Smith said.

Smith also served as the maid of honor at the small wedding, which she said had a maximum attendance of 20 people.

“It was a cute little wedding,” Smith said.

Smith said she doesn't think she would ever perform weddings for anyone but her friends.

Smith said the couple’s parents were “polite” toward her, even though they did not approve of her not being a real minister.

The parents pushed the couple toward finding a minister from one of their churches, Smith said.

“I helped set up the day before, so they had no reason to dislike me as a person,” Smith said.

For Parker Fitzgerald, he was disappointed with his resume coming out of high school. He found one of the most popular online ”resume boosters” is ordination.

“I was not in disbelief, but I never even considered it to be a possibility,” Fitzgerald (junior-international politics) said.

Fitzgerald said he also obtained a certificate for handling powder actuated tools, often used for shipbuilding.

“I was just throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks,” Fitzgerald said.

Aside from putting his certification on his LinkedIn, Fitzgerald said he has not used his status as an ordained minister yet, though he “would love to,” especially if any of his friends are getting married.

Since Fitzgerald said he loves public speaking, he’s thought about putting an advertisement on Craigslist and making a “side hustle” out of it. He said he would be “a lot cheaper” than other ordained ministers people could find.

Fitzgerald is “surprisingly” not religious at all, though he’s “always figuring things out religion-wise.”

“I thought [religion] would have been a bit of a prerequisite for being an ordained minister,''Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said he was ordained through Universal Life Church, the same as Smith.

There are two definitions of marriage — the legal definition and the spiritual definition, Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said the legal definition is “way more prevalent nowadays.”

“To me, a marriage signifies way more than just the spiritual bonding of two people religion-wise,” Fitzgerald said. “I think it shows stability. I think it shows maturity, and I think it shows loyalty — all things that are not inherently religious.”

Contrary to the student experiences with online ordination, Associate Pastor in Campus and Young Adult Ministries Allison Maus went to Princeton Theological Seminary for her Master of Divinity and has worked at State College Presbyterian Church for four years.

She was ordained in June 2021.

Maus said pastors talk about their occupation “with a sense of being called [by God].”

“It's not just like, ‘Oh, I just decided to be a pastor. I'm going to do it, but there's this calling of God and of community that fits in,’” Maus said. “That can feel intimidating sometimes.”

Since becoming ordained, Maus is now able to perform sacraments, of which communion has become her “all-time favorite thing.”

She said she has yet to perform a baptism or lead a wedding, though she is preparing for both, and she has also taken a greater leadership role within the church.

In addition to performing a wedding ceremony, Maus said it’s also her responsibility to guide couples through premarital counseling.

Premarital counseling led by Maus will be “an opportunity to have a conversation about pieces of life that are maybe more awkward for people to approach, or maybe need mediation or need some thoughtful space set for,” she said.

Maus said one couple she is counseling before marriage has been “really intentional” about having a leader of the church perform the marriage ceremony and “not just a friend or an uncle who got ordained online.”

“They wanted someone who was thoughtful about ‘what is the meaning of all of this?’” Maus said, referring to the wedding ceremony.

Maus described herself as “an expert in running a ceremony,” saying weddings are “similar” to an ordinary church service.

While student ministers are legally allowed to perform weddings after quick, online registrations, Maus said she isn’t threatened by the trend of online ordination.

“Weddings are such a tiny part of my job, so I don't feel like it cheapens my experience or the time I spent or the job that I do,” Maus said.

Maus said she believes Christians should try to have a pastor perform their ceremony — particularly if they want a service with scripture reading and prayer.

“I'm used to talking in front of a crowd, of holding space, of making meaning and walking people through big life decisions,” Maus said.

Maus said she does realize why some people would not want a pastor to perform the service.

Marriage “is such a personal thing, and less and less people are feeling connected to congregations,” Maus said.

Maus said people are driven by a more “individualistic approach” toward the church and society as a whole, contributing to more online ordination.

Another reason for becoming ordained online is many pastors will not perform same-sex weddings, according to Maus.

However, Maus said she has encountered gay Christian couples who have still wanted to get married in a church by fully ordained pastor.

“They were like, ‘No, I'm getting married in a church, my faith is such a big part of my life. I do want a pastor to affirm and speak those things that they would speak into anyone else's marriage into mine, at the ceremony,’” Maus said.

For Maus, the church as a whole is adjusting.

“I hope that we're becoming more open and understanding that God operates in the world — not just within the boxes we've created and maybe lived into in the past,” Maus said.

Maus said everyone who wants to get married should reach out to a pastor, even if they don’t want a pastor running the ceremony.

“I would love to still be able to sit and talk with people,” Maus said. She said she hopes she can offer her knowledge to “add value to people's experience.”

Maus encouraged people to get married in churches for the “added metaphor of, ‘This is about more than us, this is about our community, this is about a life of faith.’”

“Churches also can be so beautiful, so use them.”

