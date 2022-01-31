Living at Penn State — whether on or off campus — can quickly rack up a steep bill, but for student Cali Capetola, she said she believes it’s all about finding a place within your budget.

“It honestly depends where you live, how much money you are gonna spend,” Capetola (senior-public relations and psychology) said. “I know some of the newer apartments are definitely really really expensive, and I honestly think they are not worth it for what you get.”

She emphasized how it’s better to find what you need rather than getting lost in the amenities of some buildings.

“If you're trying to ball on a budget, either find roommates and split the costs of things, and you don’t need to have everything,” Capetola said.

Gina DiCarlo, who pays for her own housing, agreed having roommates can help offset the various costs that come with living downtown.

“Having your roommates on the same page with how much you want to spend,” DiCarlo (junior-biobehavioral health) said, “is helpful when communicating with them.”

DiCarlo said she believes the west side of downtown is often overlooked.

“A lot of houses on the west side of campus are a lot cheaper than fully downtown,” DiCarlo said.

Some students, like Matt Thompson, said they weren’t lucky when it came to the housing search for this coming fall.

“I tried to live off campus, and it didn’t quite work out,” Thompson (freshman-theatre design and technology) said.

And part of his trouble stemmed from not being able to find the right roommates, he said.

“[You need to] find people who really want to live off campus and just stick with them,” Thompson said. “People will try to flake or it won't work out.”

Thompson’s friend, Owain Milliken, said they will also live on campus next fall but for different reasons.

“I guess it's sort of up to personal choice what you think is best,” Milliken (freshman-theatre design and technology) said. “I found that living in the North [housing] area helped me a lot more as a first-year with its relation to everything else [on campus], and it's a quieter area.”

However, Giani Clarke was able to snag an apartment downtown for next fall and said she found housing resources on Penn State’s official housing website useful to the process.

Clarke (freshman-elementary education) said she found an even more useful resource, though.

“What helped me the most was talking to upperclassmen,” Clarke said. “Because the process was happening so fast in October or even Novemberish, you had to work fast and figure out a bunch of different places, different options.”

If students are looking for budget-friendly options, Clarke suggested looking farther off campus.

For Honeya Alqah, some of the amenities important in a potential apartment are “transportation, food areas [and] markets.”

Alqah (junior-criminology) said ultimately, however, it’s important to choose a place that works for one’s specific needs.

Alqah suggested for students to put their budget in writing — something she said she likes to do herself.

“I will save and make a list of things I need to pay,” Alqah said. “Write it down.”

