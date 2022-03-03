Editor’s note: One name of an individual interviewed for this story was changed to protect their identity. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking that the anonymous individual interviewed for this story is a current Penn State student.

Sophia Datsko said she’s always held on to hope.

Hope that her home country of Ukraine would never become engulfed in war, hope that the loss of life — including civilians, volunteers and soldiers — would never lead to thousands gone in just days, and hope that the threat to her country's democracy wouldn’t come to pass.

And yet, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the reality of war came crashing down for Datsko (senior-political science and global and international studies).

“This was always discussed. But I thought till the last moment — they’re not going to invade, it’s a deterrence threat, an empty threat trying to bolster the legacy of ‘Almighty Russia,’” Datsko said. “But in reality, it was more a question of when it would happen. That is what’s been most difficult to process.”

Datsko said she was at home on the evening of Feb. 23, reading the news, when she first found out the invasion had begun. Ukraine is seven hours ahead of the East Coast, so it was already Thursday morning there.

“I haven’t gone to bed earlier than 4 a.m. since then because I am staying up all night watching the news unfold as morning breaks in Ukraine,” Datsko said. “It’s been incredibly hard.”

Datsko, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, said she’s a proud Ukrainian whose parents came to the U.S. shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union. She said the war is not only leading to an emotional state of distress but also a physical state as well.

“During the daytime, there are children dying, civilians dying, soldiers dying — all because [Vladmir] Putin and his regime decided to invade a completely innocent sovereign and peaceful country,” Datsko said. “My country, where my family and my roots are. It's incredibly disheartening and tragic but also frustrating.”

The ongoing conflict essentially began in February 2014 on Ukraine soil with the protests and subsequent removal of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych on Feb. 22, 2014, according to Reuters.

As pro-Russian unrest escalated in many parts of Ukraine in the aftermath of Yanukovich’s removal, Russian soldiers began taking control of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea.

In February and March of 2014, unmarked Russian troops seized the Crimean Parliament, leading to the annexation of Crimea.

Then in April 2014, Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk republics escalated into an active war.

Yelena Zotova is an associate teaching professor of Russian at Penn State. Though Zotova immigrated to the U.S. in 1994, she spent her formative years in Luhansk.

“I can’t emphasize enough how poorly I feel as [everything happening] is not something new,” Zotova said. “I can’t apply shock as it occurred with the annexation of Crimea. The reason we are reacting so strongly is because we saw this day happen eight years ago.”

The conflict — which has claimed over 14,000 lives since 2014 — escalated once more after Russian military buildups near Ukraine’s borders were first reported in late 2021 and NATO accused Russia of planning an invasion — which Russia initially denied, according to Reuters.

But on Feb. 21, the Russian Federation officially recognized Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

Three days later, on Feb. 24, Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I'm angry that this is happening, of course,” Datsko said. “[But] the fight that the Ukrainian people have put up with — men, women and children — it's absolutely incredible. I think we were severely underestimated by Putin and by the world.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Datsko said some Ukrainians in the public eye who stayed in Ukraine to fight, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, continue to feed the Ukrainian stance to uphold and protect their country.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a Ukrainian,” Datsko said. “I hold on to the hope that this is short-lived. But we don’t know what is going to happen. How can we?”

Yuliya Ladygina is an assistant professor of Russian and global studies at Penn State who immigrated to the U.S. in 2001 and started working at the university in 2019.

She said the “vibrant” Russian and Ukrainian clubs on campus helped provide the “cultural connections” she desired most when moving to the middle of Pennsylvania.

But this conflict, Ladygina said, has hit “too close to home.”

Ladygina was born into the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic and was 12 years old when the Soviet Union fell.

Holding dual-citizenship in the Ukraine and the U.S., Ladygina said she was raised by a father who was ethnic Russian-born and raised in eastern Ukraine and a mother born in northern Ukraine.

“My last name is as Russian as it gets,” Ladygina said. “I speak both languages, and I have been exposed to Russian culture as part of my culture. But I identify as Ukrainian — I am a Ukrainian patriot.”

Ladygina grew up in a small town 40 miles from Kyiv — the capital of Ukraine.

“Growing up, all my education was paid for, everything was free, and I benefited from social services,” Ladygina said. “But when Chernobyl blew up, that accident changed a lot.”

In Chernobyl, a city in Ukraine where a nuclear power plant was located, an accident occurred in 1986 when a flawed reactor design was operated with “inadequately trained personnel,” resulting in 350,000 people being evacuated, but resettlement of areas from which people were relocated is ongoing, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Ladygina said questions of how far the Russian government would go to suppress information and how little regard the government had for the people of Ukraine were constant questions during her formative years as dissolution of the Soviet Union and patriotism for the new state of Ukraine occurred.

“My heart is so tied to this country, to the rise of the state,” Ladygina said. “But the ‘90s were really tough. [There was] no social security, no jobs — people were miserable and poor. But slowly, we became democratized.”

Ladygina said it’s been “interesting” to see the pro-democratic excitement evolve within her country but said that interest is also imperative to understanding why Putin and the Russian Federation are so heavy set on forcing Ukraine backward.

“Putin's regime has tried to capitalize on the trauma of loss and financial security, bringing back nostalgia of the good Soviet times to sway political inclination and foster pro-Kremlin sentiments,” Ladygina said. “It’s counterproductive for pro-European [and] Western beliefs.”

Maria Smereka, the president of Penn State’s Ukrainian Society and the youngest daughter of immigrants from western Ukraine, said her parents made sure she knew the history of the Soviet Union — not from a political perspective, necessarily, but from their own experience as well.

“My dad and grandfather being priests, religious oppression they experienced firsthand helped educate me growing up of their struggles living under the Soviet Union,” Smereka (junior-biology and Spanish) said.

In post-Soviet Russia, however, Smereka said she does not believe all Russians support the Kremlin cause.

“There are many looking for peace instead,” Smereka said. “It’s just that a lot of people have been through tragedy perpetuated by the Soviet Union and Russia in recent years. They remember that and relate it to the current situation because that same encroachment is happening again.”

Smereka, who identifies as Ukrainian American, grew up in Pittsburgh surrounded by a “huge” Ukrainian community presence.

“From [the time] I was little, I understood my heritage very well,” Smereka said. “I participated in cultural events, folk groups and language school every Saturday.”

Smereka said she still has relatives in Ukraine but recognizes her privilege, as she does not have to worry about her immediate family’s safety.

“Most of them are concerned, but some of them are used to this,” Smereka said. “This conflict has been going on since 2014 — people forget this. It just shows how resilient and patient Ukrainians are.”

Smereka said she feels it’s her “responsibility” to give a voice to Ukraine and its citizens locally — just one of the reasons Penn State’s Ukrainian Society has become so vocal as well.

Last week, after the news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine, Smereka, Datsko and others began planning an impromptu rally at the Allen Street Gates for the same day.

“We wanted to raise awareness of current events, share the perspectives of so many of us who have personal ties [to the conflict] and are knowledgeable about the history,” Smereka said. “Most importantly, we wanted to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

The rally brought out close to 50 people, according to Datsko, which was a feat for the Ukrainian Society and its organizing efforts, since the rally hadn’t been in the works just 24 hours before.

The Ukrainian Society, which began in 2009, dates back to the ‘60s, according to Smereka, who said the organization is open to anyone — not just those who identify as Ukrainian.

In the past, the club has organized community events like language workshops and cooking seminars, and it’s in the process of “rebuilding” after a period of “inactivity” due to the coronavirus pandemic, Smereka said.

“Us holding a rally is not just about the organization, though,” Smereka said. “It is about giving the people behind the organization a voice.”

The society’s next rally will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Old Main.

Datsko, who serves as the vice president of the Ukrainian Society, said this week’s rally is titled “We Are For Ukraine” and will centralize on sending a message to the State College community.

“Anyone that believes in democracy, sovereignty, peace and no war is welcome,” Datsko said. “Stand with us and listen to our speeches, recitations of poems and our Ukrainian songs.”

According to Datsko, the organization is expecting a “much bigger turnout” than last week.

“There’s demonstrations coming out of quite literally the entire world,” Datsko said. “It will be our moment to commemorate the Ukrainian spirit and show that we are strong, that we are doing our part and [that we] will not back down.”

James Sayers, a member of the Russian Club at Penn State, said he participated in the Ukrainian Society’s rally last week.

“I was expecting to show up with the possibility I was gonna be the only person there other than the two people I knew that were organizing behind the scenes,” Sayers (junior-Russian studies and international politics) said. “I mean, sure, we didn't have 100,000 people. But just the fact that even in this part of the world, we had a fair amount of people goes to show just how big this whole movement is.”

RELATED

Sayers is not of Russian descent but is hoping to pursue a career path similar to his studies on the Russia-Ukraine tensions. He said he’s been “hooked” since 2014.

“I didn’t want to just minor, I wanted to major and study Russian,” Sayers said. “How can you be an expert on a country without speaking the language?”

On Feb. 8, he wrote a term paper predicting Putin’s invasion using game theory in PLSC 442: American Foreign Policy.

“It was not that hard to prove,” Sayers said. “So many college students also predicted this in universities across the world that study politics. I mean, the U.S. government has been talking about this for a few months.”

Sayers said he’s been following the news avidly as the conflict continues to unfold, and he believes Putin is “in over his head.”

“For decades, Putin has spewed propaganda that, among other things, categorizes him as this strong, rational person that is so superior,” Sayers said. “But what we have seen in the last 72 hours is Ukraine on top. [Russian forces] are supposedly more trained, more prepared and powerful, but that’s not how things are shaping up.”

After days of fighting and what began to look like a grave miscalculation on Russia’s part on how hard Ukrainians woud fight, Russian forces have turned their focus to residential areas, local infrastructure and attacking communications, according to the New York Times.

At this time, Ukrainian armed forces still control Kyiv and all major cities, which could change, the NYT said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“[Putin] made this a political war, not a well-executed war,” Sayers said. “This will set a precedent for future generations for how we want our children and grandchildren to live. We must never forget — we’re always one generation away from tyranny.”

Robert, a Russian Penn State student who wished to stay anonymous due to fear for personal safety, said he’s been in a state of shock.

“No one believed this was even an option after Donetsk and Luhansk had their independence stripped,” Robert said. “We thought there might be a possibility of military action, but [this] was unprecedented.”

Robert said learning the events over the past week were real, not propaganda, was even more difficult to fully comprehend.

“My first emotion was fear for my family and my friends, but second was monumental shame,” Robert said. “I had to go to class the next day [after the invasion began]. All I could hear in the hallway and in my lab were students talking about it.”

Though he spent a third of his life in Australia, Robert said his formative years were spent in Moscow, where his family has roots dating back to medieval Rus.

“The government is separate from the people — I love the Russian people. I have spent so much time with them. The fact that people are equating the government to the people is hard,” Robert said. “I think right now, the sanctions are keeping Russian people hostage.”

Sanctions in all different sectors of the Russian economy have escalated over the past week after the U.S. and its allies worked together to impose “severe and immediate economic costs” to Russia’s largest financial institutions, according to the White House brief on Feb. 24.

Additionally, the U.S. has targeted all 10 of Russia’s largest financial institutions, and in the following days, sanctions from world leaders have continued to intensify.

Robert said he feels overall “incredibly sheltered” against the sanctions due to his “well-off family,” second passport and bank account in the states, which will make the effects of the sanctions less drastic.

However, Robert said he personally knows friends trying to fly out of Russia who have become trapped due to only having one citizenship.

“I am one of the lucky ones,” Robert said. “But I am worried about my friends who are of drafting age. Military conscription is mandatory, and it is entirely reasonable that the military could start drafting students.”

Robert said although there is a conscription provision still in place, that does not allow for the recruitment of students, “people are still being shipped off,” and notices are being sent out to random citizens.

“It’s horrifying,” Robert said. “In times of war, life becomes silent. There’s no telling what could happen to anyone inside Russia. Even if the conflict is resolved, no one knows.”

For the most part, Robert said he’s in constant communication with friends and family back home.

“They are trying their best to go on as normal. Some have continued going to class, others have gone to anti-war protests,” Robert said. “But in Russia, it is so easy to be arrested and put away for 10 years just like that. Just for protesting against war.”

In Russia, there’s no “separation of government,” according to Robert, who said the country's control over its people works similarly to a dictatorship.

“It is hard to see any good come out of this,” Robert said. “Putin wanted this to finish quickly. He wanted Kyiv in a few days. That hasn’t happened, so the blatant war crimes being committed will continue.”

Similar to Robert's views on Russia's power over its citizens, Datsko said it’s challenging to ascertain what Russians believe due to their “lack of right to freedom” in different forms.

“No, of course not all of the Russian people equal Putin’s regime,” Datsko said. “I commend the Russian citizens who are taking to the streets and protesting in Russia, as it is illegal to criticize Putin directly. It’s very brave.”

But Datsko said it’s unknown what Russia will do to its own citizens who speak out.

“You can only imagine what they're doing to the innocent — the free and peaceful citizens of Ukraine,” Datsko said.

For Ladygina, it’s “very personal.”

“But there is a benefit of the world news on Ukraine,” Ladygina said. “People are seeing what this war actually is. They are learning how we got into this situation to begin with, and hopefully, it will be an investment into research that is lacking in post-Soviet Union regions.”

Zotova said for the first year after the war stemming from the unrest in 2014, she and her Russian colleagues had a “profound crisis” about why they even teach Russian in the first place.

“Knowing the language of the enemy was difficult to fully understand,” Zotova said. “Even saying that sentence out loud is hard.”

But for Zotova, finding a balance between teaching and her personal views eventually came naturally. Now, her biggest concern is whether lifelong friends and family are alive.

“It’s one thing to look at the news and another thing to talk to people who are right there,” Zotova said.

Smereka said many Ukrainians in the U.S. with family and friends back home are feeling concerned.

“A lot of us have connections and ties living near eastern border, and we are worried for their safety and well-being,” Smereka said. “You can’t learn everything from the media — firsthand experiences are imperative to understanding crises of this magnitude.”

Ladygina said the conflict should not be thought of as “some regional war.”

“This is a conflict of global significance — important for American national interests and connecting the world,” Ladygina said. “Being aware of what is going on abroad is our responsibility for those who support democracy and hold principles of freedom and personal liberty.”

For Datsko, she understands not everyone will be as interested in what’s going on, as they don’t have a “personal connection,” but hopes her peers will see how important it is to recognize the situation’s magnitude.

“This concerns everybody interested in what it means to be an independent country and to enjoy the favors and the privileges that come with that,” Datsko said. “A threat to democracy anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere. These are innocent people that are peaceful. All they've ever wanted is to be westernized from Russia's ongoing presence and pressure.”

Robert said he’s been reflecting on the war’s various impacts on future generations.

“War is hell,” Robert said. “In an era of diplomatic talks, the fact that we have to fight and sacrifice human life still is absolutely heartbreaking.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE