Editor’s note: The name of an individual interviewed for this story has been changed to protect their identity. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking that they are a Penn State student.

For Penn State student Jane, who wished to remain anonymous, said she doesn't want to use her real name publicly because “my family doesn't know... no, they know I’m trans… but they don't like it.”

“Masculine is just kind of like how generally boys are like,” Jane said. “They don’t generally wear makeup, they don’t generally wear dresses or anything. And femininity is just kind of like wearing dresses and stuff, and wearing makeup.”

According to Jane, words like masculine and feminine can make some people form images in their heads right away. These concepts are “stereotypes” and “what is expected of us by our society.”

For Krystal Leung, a former president of Gender and Sexual Diversity in Schreyer, “it’s really important to be able to explore both feminine and masculine.”

“I’ve tried to combine a men’s shirt with things that are more feminine or using feminine colors, but then also having a more like the masculine look,” Leung (junior-computer science) said. “For me, a lot of it comes from the expression of how I dress.”

She also said gender expression “goes into how I act.”

“Even the way I sit is not usually very like feminine, I would take up a lot of space,” Leung said. “I remember growing up, my parents were always like ‘sit more like a lady’ or something like that.”

Leung said her parents would “criticize certain behaviors that were deemed masculine,” but she does “what feels comfortable” to her.

According to Leung, words like masculine and feminine are “definitely just built off of stereotypes of what a woman should be or a man should be. But for myself, at least I really tried to do whatever I'm feeling that day.”

“Because sometimes I feel more feminine, and sometimes I don't,” Leung said. “Like a lot of times I will have my nails painted, but I haven't been feeling that recently. So I just don't pick them if I'm feeling less feminine.”

Jo Dumas, an associate professor of media studies in Penn State’s Donald P. Bellasario College of Communications, said Penn State is committed “to creating an environment that is welcoming to all identities of sexual orientation and gender.”

According to Dumas, her understanding of masculinity and femininity is “changing.”

“My understanding is changing as my knowledge of gender and gender identity and nonbinary identifying people and binary transgender identifying people,” Dumas said. “When I think of the word ‘feminine,’ I think of not people, but I think of characteristics that are associated with female identity. And when I hear the word ‘masculine,’ what I think of is again, not people, but I think of characteristics that are identified with male-identified people.”

For Dumas, her idea of masculine and feminine has “really been in a great deal of transition” since she was a child raised during a time where “there were some of some very strict sets of characteristics” based on gender.

Dumas said the ideas of gender identity, of transgender and nonbinary, and identifying gender are “really growing” with new information and new understandings.

Unlike Jane, Dumas said she doesn’t think “masculine or feminine as words themselves are essentially stereotypical or represent stereotypes” since the terms are changing.

“Certainly, gender stereotypes have been represented by characteristics that are identified with feminine or masculine,” Dumas said. “But when you have fixed and rigid prescribed ways of being, ways of behaving, ways of appearing that are externally imposed, then certainly yes, it could — it could fall in that category.”

For Dumas, stereotypes are a fixed dehumanized representation — meaning they’re not a “truthful expression of a unique individual.”

“A stereotype is erasing all the complexities of that human dignity and human identity and human dignity associated with it, erasing it all and leaving just one particular characteristic.”

