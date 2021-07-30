Penn State Homecoming is a weeklong celebration of university pride among students, but it has historically left out part of its population — until now. Penn State World Campus will join in the festivities for the first time this fall.

This year’s homecoming, themed “Together State Prevails,” will be held the week of Oct. 17, with activities catered toward World Campus students.

Executive Director of the World Campus Homecoming Committee Jona Hall said Penn State World Campus students get to be involved in both in-person and virtual events this year at University Park.

“[The] World Campus Homecoming Committee is a partnership with the Penn State University Park Homecoming organization… We will be in the parade, honoring World Campus students with homecoming courts and more,” Hall (senior-digital journalism) said.

Hall said she got approval from Penn State Homecoming at University Park to create the organization. Last year, she was the first World Campus student to be chosen for the Homecoming Student Court, and she came to State College for the event.

“I love being a Penn State student and wanted to create something that extended the same opportunities with tradition for homecoming to World Campus students,” Hall said.

Rachel Foster, who will assist in coordinating the Penn State Traditions Workshop, said homecoming is all about celebrating the university’s current World Campus students and alumni, as well as sharing existing Penn State traditions while crafting new ones.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“World Campus is in the unique position to blend on-campus and online events into a hybrid homecoming celebration that students and alumni around the world can participate in,” Foster (junior-criminal justice) said.

Foster said she will also be the contact for organizing the Homecoming Parade’s broadcast portal, which is for those who cannot attend the parade in person.

With this, Foster said World Campus will be involved both in person and virtually to ensure everyone can enjoy and have the same opportunities no matter which campus they attend.

Not only will World Campus have a parade, but it will host other events as well, according to Hall and Foster.

“World Campus has a plethora of events that students can attend, as well as their own courts for students, graduate students, alumni and faculty,” Hall said.

Foster said she believes World Campus’ Homecoming Court will be a great way for students who aren’t normally on campus to get involved.

“We are going to have an amazing time, and we hope that this will be the first of many homecoming celebrations for World Campus,” Foster said.

Ariel Hinojos, World Campus Homecoming’s assistant executive director, said she believes these opportunities will be a great way to bring Penn State students together.

“Students from World Campus are traveling from all over the world to be a part of homecoming festivities in State College,” Hinojos (senior-law and society) said.

Hall said full information about the event can be found on its website.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State student parking registration details released for fall, spring academic semesters Student parking registration for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters will be available A…