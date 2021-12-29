You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State World Campus' IST degree ranks among top online programs

Feature - Old Main

An upward view of Old Main on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

College Values Online released its list of the top 50 online colleges for information technology degrees in 2022 on Dec. 13, and Penn State World Campus made an appearance.

Penn State World Campus’ online bachelor's degree in information sciences and technology ranked No. 43 out of 50 on the list.

The schools were listed based on tuition rates from high to low — with 50 being the costliest program.

Penn State World Campus’ degree received a point score of eight from CVO. The highest ranked college received 16 points, and the lowest received five.

Overall, CVO ranked each program “on the basis of their costs and affordability” but also “considered factors like formats and flexibility, courses and concentrations, accreditations and faculty,” according to the article.

According to CVO, U.S. News & World Report ranked Penn State World Campus 10th in its list of the best online bachelor's degree programs.

