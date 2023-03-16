From paper manuals to CDs to the internet, Penn State World Campus has constantly evolved in the 25 years it’s been offering classes.

Starting in 1998, it offered classes intended for adult learners to finish their college education.

Associate Vice Provost for online education at Penn State World Campus Karen Pollack said she started in 1998 and knew right away online education was going to be “the future.”

Pollack said flexibility was especially important in serving World Campus students.

“Adult learners, who by this time have families they’re supporting, could also be taking care of their own parents but really had a desire to finish what they started,” Pollack said. “As we’ve gone on, [our understanding] has really become more nuanced to those populations and their unique needs.”

According to Pollack, the coronavirus pandemic and in-person classes shutting down led to a change in World Campus enrollment.

“Suddenly, a more traditional student audience became aware of our existence,” Pollack said.

Mike Dawson, assistant director of external communications for Penn State, said students have “gotten younger as the years go on,” but the campus is still tailored for adults with other responsibilities. In the 2022 fall semester, the average age of enrollment was 32 years old.

“For adult learners, being able to do your homework from 9-11 at night before you go to bed, that’s what they want,” Dawson said.

Dawson said World Campus’s oldest graduate was 78 years old at the time of graduation, and the youngest was 18.

Dawson said World Campus has served students from 130 countries outside of the U.S. — in part due to the courses’ flexibility and accessibility.

Marie Hojnacki, the director of online programs for the department of political science, has been involved at World Campus for the past 10 years. Among adult learners, she said she’s also dealt with a lot of military students who complete their assignments while deployed.

“We have students who are on a laptop in Afghanistan trying to finish their paper assignments there,” Hojnacki said. “[There are] students who write in a tent somewhere in the middle of nowhere and are still engaged in a classroom experience.”

She said not all online programs are created equal, though. According to her, some are only interested in profit and don’t offer a high standard of education.

Hojnacki also said online learning is still pretty new — especially to professors — so they’re always looking to make improvements.

“Most of us did not get degrees online, and people of my cohort were educated at a time when this was not prevalent,” Hojnacki said.

Since students learn in a variety of ways, World Campus has also adapted to suit these styles. Course instructors focus on interacting with students or pushing them to interact with each other through discussion posts or activities.

“Here’s something, and you can wrap your head around it because you did this,” Hojnacki said. “You were one of the pieces of information to help me come to this conclusion.”

