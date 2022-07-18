According to Penn State, beginning in the 2022-23 academic year, undergraduate and graduate work-study students will receive a pay raise, beginning Aug. 14.

Undergraduate work-study pay for students will "typically" increase to $12 per hour, and graduate work-study pay for students will "typically" increase to $14 per hour, according to the university.

Work-study students participating in Nittany Lions Read, Nittany Lions Count or community service will also increase to $14 per hour, according to the university.

Work studies are part-time jobs offered by the university for undergraduate and graduate students with financial need, which allows the students to earn money and pay for academic expenses, according to the university.

More information regarding federal work-study opportunities at Penn State can be found here.

