For Judith Bond, an Evan Pugh professor emeritus at Penn State, she has “always been interested in science,” and that interest grew specifically toward “the intersection between chemistry and biology.”

“Through the courses I took, professors I had and people that came to the college and talked to us, I knew I liked biochemistry — the chemistry of life,” Bond said.

After her time at Bennington College in Vermont in 1961, Bond went to Rutgers University for graduate school, earning her master’s of science and doctorate in the physiology and biochemistry department.

Bond said she then completed postdoctoral work at Vanderbilt University until 1968 and later became a faculty member in “biochemistry at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia” and spent a “short time” at Virginia Tech.

Once leaving Virginia Tech, Bond said her work became more “medical,” and there was “no medical school [at Virginia Tech] at the time.”

She “had some friends” at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, who she said questioned “why she didn’t look for a position up here,” so she decided to go work for Penn State in Hershey in 1992.

Within her years practicing in the field, Bond completed research on protein degradation.

“The research that I did was mainly on discovering an enzyme that was called meprin, which is a zinc enzyme — it was quite an exciting time discovering this,” Bond said.

Bond said her research team discovered it in mice, and it was “particularly high in the kidneys and the intestines.”

With more research into the structure and function of the enzymes, her research team found the absence of the enzymes “relate to a number of immune diseases — like intestinal bowel disease, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.”

“This enzyme plays an important role in that and… also some kidney diseases when you have some injury to the kidney,” Bond said.

Bond said she’s proud of her many accomplishments in the field, such as receiving the Virginia Outstanding Scientists and Industrialists of the year award in 1988.

“I was also the first women chair of biochemistry at Virginia Tech — so that was also this ‘first woman thing’ that is an accomplishment and that I am proud of,” Bond said, as well as the “first women chair at Penn State Hershey.”

Following her contributions, Bond said she was president of a biochemical street society titled the “American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology” and was president from 2004-06.

“Another presidency was for the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology — and they work for the benefit of basic scientists essentially,” Bond said.

Bond said she “indirectly” experienced setbacks in the field by being a woman.

“[At Virginia Tech,] all the administrators, all the chairs, everybody had been a male, so it was a little uncomfortable, but after a while, you do things together with the other chairs and you have common goals — I think [being a woman] becomes unimportant,” Bond said.

Bond said her “attitude” was always, “Well it’s their problem, I am not going to make it my problem,” when it came to bias within the field.

However, Bond said she “never felt” she experienced “extreme discrimination or unfortuante events as some other women have.”

“I had very good advice from some of my male colleagues,” Bond said.

Bond said she read a book called “Games Mother Never Taught You” — a book about women going into business, but for Bond, it “really applied” to academia as well.

“One of the ideas is that women of my generation weren’t used to being part of a team sport, but in academia, it's not unlike a team sport — you have to learn to win and lose, and when you fail, you have to get up and go again,” Bond said.

Bond said women must learn what their role is in their career and “do it very well” because “you don’t do everything in your team.”

“You have to understand that in academia, the chair in your department or administrator is the coach, and standing up against the coach usually doesn’t do you very much good,” Bond said. “You have to learn to work with them, and if you can’t, you have to find some other route to go.”

Bond said those concepts are “really important” to her.

“You have to play it a little bit as a game in academia,” Bond said. “You have to find out what the rules are, what it is that you have to do to succeed and be promoted and get ahead in your field.”

For Susan Promes, professor and chair in the department of emergency medicine at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, her interest in the field “stemmed from very young.”

Her mother was “really ill” growing up, and she said she “spent a lot of time going back and forth” to the hospital with her father to take care of her mother.

In high school, Promes said she was “lucky enough” to take medical terminology and EMT courses at a community college, so “really early on,” she knew that medicine was “something of interest.”

“I am an emergency medicine physician, which means I went to medical school, got my medical degree from Penn State Hershey and then went on to do specialized training in emergency medicine,” Promes said.

At her job, she said she works to “oversee the medical team that works in the emergency departments,” and she’s responsible for hiring faculty for and picking leadership within the department.

Promes said the “thing she is most proud of other than being a doctor” is her work in medical education in the field of emergency medicine.

“I have started two emergency medicine training programs, been on various different committees, and I was on the residency review committee for emergency medicine that's through the [Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education],” Promes said.

Promes said she “most recently received a Hal Jayne Excellence in Education Award” through the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine. She was also chosen as the inaugural editor of the Academic Emergency Medicine Education and Training journal — a new journal for emergency medicine.

When people look at “emergency medicine as a field,” there are “more and more women going into it,” Promes said. But in terms of leadership, “we haven't quite seen the equity in women leaders in emergency medicine.”

Promes said her husband was an emergency medicine nurse, and they worked in many of the same places.

“When we would go out, maybe to an event or something, and people would always look at him as a doctor because it was a doctor and a nurse couple, and he would be like, ‘No, I’m not the doctor, she is,’ and I think that's pretty ubiquitous that people make assumptions,” Promes said.

Promes said “people have their biases,” and she thinks they don’t even “realize it.”

“I don’t think it is purposeful at all, but it's just more likely to think of the man as the doctor and woman as a nurse,” Promes said.

For Joanna Floros, Penn State Evan Pugh professor in the department of pediatrics and professor in the departments of obstetrics and gynecology and cellular and molecular physiology, she said she was looking for something that “fit” her “long-term goals” within the medical field.

Floros attended Northeastern University for her undergraduate studies, received her graduate degree at Temple University School of Medicine and pursued her postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School.

“I wanted to work in a medical field that could have clinical applicability and that I could explain to my grandma if she asked me what I do,” Floros said.

Floros received the National Institutes of Health fellowship grant and found “the gynecology field and the prematurely born infant” was something she “wanted to work on.”

“I am proud of every step we have accomplished — for my trainees, the people I worked with and seeing them succeed,” Floros said. “It is like your children. In fact, one of my sons wrote a paper about his mother and how she had two families — her own family and her work family.”

Floros is originally from Greece and said she comes from “humble beginnings.” She said her family “gave her a lot of love” and made her “believe she could do anything she set her mind to.”

“So I grew up with those kinds of ideas,” Floros said. “Early on, I was so determined to do well and succeed.”

Although, she said she faced some pushback before attending university.

“Early on in my life, people didn't see why I would want to go to college and have a career. They were trying to get me to get married, that was the route to go,” Floros said. “But beyond that, I was focused for a while on my route to science, and I didnt see things around me, although they were there.”

Later in her career, Floros said she “used her position” to advocate for “salary equity.”

“Over 10 years ago, it was a big undertaking because I felt I was very successful and I was not doing anybody a favor, I felt it was my responsibility to speak out. And because I felt younger, people risked not being treated properly if they speak out,” Floros said. “To my great surprise, I did find out that there was salary inequity. It was very difficult for me to believe this because I thought people would do the right thing, but that was not the case.”

Floros offered advice for women who are looking for inspiration in their careers.

“Focus on your research, do a great job, develop a name for yourself and then get involved in other causes,” Floros said, “because then you are in a better position to speak up because nobody can push you aside.”

One thing that worked for Floros was she “always competed” with herself.

“I never competed with anybody else because I knew that I could do better. And next time, I will do better,” Floros said. “I didn't care what the other people around me did or didn't do because I knew myself.”

For Floros, she said she’s focused on goal setting.

“Make your goals clear, and go after them.”

