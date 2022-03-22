For Alicia Decker, head of the women’s, gender and sexuality studies department at Penn State, her mother suggested she pursue women’s studies in graduate school, even though she graduated with a bachelor’s in cultural anthropology from the University of Minnesota.

“I remember thinking, ‘I study culture, and culture is so much bigger than gender,’ but I didn’t really know what I was talking about,” Decker said.

Taking her mother’s advice, Decker earned both a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in women’s studies at Makerere University in Uganda and Emory University, respectively.

Similar to her own experiences, Decker said many students may not be seeking out a degree in WGSS but encouraged students to consider how important the department can be, “even just taking an intro course.”

“Taking a WGSS class is really like having your eyes opened for the first time to a new way of thinking about the world,” Decker said. “Once you learn to recognize systems of oppression, you can’t ever unsee that again. It's very difficult to leave a women’s studies classroom indifferent.”

The classes offered within the WGSS department are often cross-listed with a variety of other departments, representative of the wide range of the department’s specializations, according to the university’s website.

Associate professors within WGSS have areas of specialization that range from literature, arts and popular culture, as well as feminist science studies and health.

“Interdisciplinary study is central to what we do — we are an interdisciplinary department,” Decker said. “There’s a lot of value in having diverse perspectives, and it shows that feminist scholarship is not just one thing, and you can use it as a toolkit to interrogate almost any kind of knowledge.”

Decker said the importance of the WGSS department lies in the value of “thinking about how power operates,” and no matter what field students are hoping to go into, “it’s a way of thinking that can be applied anywhere.”

However, Decker said she believes misconceptions about the department often keep people away from WGSS classes.

“The thing about WGSS is it’s not only just about women, and that's the misconception. It’s about gender, it’s about power, it’s about structures of opportunity and oppression,” Decker said. “Even if [students] don't care that much about women’s issues or don’t identify as a feminist, they’re still going to get a lot out of these classes.”

Current students within the department Jamie Arnold and Tiffany Godley echoed Decker’s outlook on the importance of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Penn State.

Neither Arnold (senior-women’s, gender and sexuality studies) or Godley (senior-English) said they knew they would study WGSS in college initially. It came about naturally for both of them after fulfilling general education requirements with WGSS classes.

“I took a women’s studies 100 course freshman year, and it totally changed my perspective on a lot of things,” Godley said. “Whenever I saw the opportunity to take a women’s studies course, I would take it.”

Though Arnold said she was initially drawn to more “hands-on learning” — specifically a major in recreation, park and tourism management — Arnold felt “so much more passionate about and so much more drawn to [WGSS].”

“I definitely did not come into Penn State thinking I wanted to do it,” Arnold said.

Similar to Decker, both Godley and Arnold said they appreciate the interdisciplinary aspects of the department.

For Arnold, she agrees with Decker on the misconceptions of the department keeping people away from the courses.

“A lot of people think it’s very specific, but it’s so broad, and you just learn about so many different things,” Arnold said. “Part of the reason I like taking the classes is that they’re cross-listed with so many others. I don’t think it’s something that a lot of people think about consciously, but how women, gender and sexuality are portrayed is in everything. It is just absolutely everywhere.”

Though Godley is an English major, she said her WGSS minor has allowed her to “put on a different pair of glasses.”

To Godley and Arnold, there’s value in experiencing the classes offered in the WGSS department — even if students aren’t planning on majoring or minoring in it.

Similar to Decker, Godley said experience within the WGSS department can allow students to “look at any study that we have at this university through a more intersectional perspective.”

For Arnold, she said “it kind of freaks [her] out” that there are students who aren’t studying WGSS because “it is half of the world’s population that you’re not learning about the history of.”

“I think the label of women’s studies and the label of feminist always kind of freaks people out,” Arnold said. “A lot of people think feminism is only radical feminism, and all feminism is like that, but it should be just as an important part of history as everything else that we learn.”

