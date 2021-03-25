Katie Alesi struggled with self-doubt throughout her life, unsure if she was good enough for STEM fields as a woman. She hadn’t really considered it as a career until she took a chemistry class and fell in love with it.

Despite challenges associated with being a woman in STEM, students like Alesi (junior-microbiology) at Penn State continue striving toward success and breaking socially constructed barriers.

According to the College of Engineering, 21.3% of people enrolled in undergraduate programs in fall 2020 were women. In the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, 30% of enrollees were women.

Student Kanika Sharma is president of the Association of Women in Computing. AWC is an organization at Penn State dedicated to promoting computing and providing an open environment for female students to learn and grow in the field.

With a continued underrepresentation of women in STEM fields, Sharma (senior-computer science) emphasized the importance of diversity that brings “new, unthought of perspectives.”

“It’s important to recognize being a female in STEM just because there is such a disparity between the number of men and women in the tech industry,” Sharma said. “It’s just so important to retain and attract more women into this field.”

Sharma recognized various disparities as a female in STEM, but one experience that stood out to her were the demeaning comments made by male peers.

“If I’m in a group project with only boys, I often feel like my ideas aren’t heard,” Sharma said. “I also feel like mansplaining is a popular thing. Sometimes I explain a concept and then one of my peers explains the concept back to me — even though I just explained it to them.”

The lack of representation in STEM fields carries over to academic departments as well, according to student Lily Farmerie.

Farmerie (senior-biomedical engineering) is a director for the Society of Women Engineers at Penn State, an organization dedicated to promoting safe and successful learning environments and opportunities for women in engineering.

When recalling previous STEM courses she’s taken, Farmerie said she only had one female biomedical engineering professor for her core engineering classes and only three for entrance to major courses.

“Sometimes it’s challenging for women — especially women of color — to find people who look like them in these higher up roles,” Farmerie said. “I think that can really have a negative effect on students.”

As a statistics professor, Jennifer Shook said in STAT 200, which she’s taught her entire career at Penn State, there have been several attempts to prioritize male professors over female professors.

Shook said the statistics department at Penn State has a “really great community of female professors, but that can always be improved.”

“If I think about all the classrooms I’ve walked into, there’s usually a male professor teaching before or after me,” Shook said.

Jessica Conway, assistant professor of mathematics and biology, said she understands students' frustrations with having few female STEM professors and encourages students to find other mentors.

“A mentor doesn’t have to be your teacher. A lot of us are open to talking to undergraduate students,” Conway said. “While it would be better if there were better representation — and I think people are working hard on that — in the meantime, seeking out someone you can talk to and has your best interests at heart would be a value.”

Student Jamie Kantorczyk said a prominent challenge associated with being a STEM major is “imposter syndrome,” which she said is an internal experience of feeling incompetent in one’s role in society contrary to others’ positive perceptions.

“After you get a bad exam back, you can just feel like, ‘I’m not worth it. I’m not worth this major,’ and you can kind of just feel discouraged,” Kantorczyk said. “At the same time, if you do bad on an exam, it’s just motivation to do better on the next one.”

For some students, the challenging course loads, difficult peer interactions and personal doubt accentuate the problem of imposter syndrome. Following academic or social setbacks, some female students said they struggled with justifying their position in STEM-related programs — and Farmerie was one of them.

“One thing that I’ve noticed among [female STEM majors] is that sometimes we feel like, ‘Why are we here? Obviously, we are qualified, but are we?’” Farmerie said. “It’s just this sense of not belonging in your work environment, and it’s a pretty crappy feeling.”

Farmerie said a majority of the women she talks to — in her major and other science organizations — have experienced some form of imposter syndrome throughout their time majoring in male-dominated fields.

Sharma said dealing with imposter syndrome can have concrete and physical impacts in people’s lives — including trouble getting jobs and internships due to lack of confidence, which she said is a “huge barrier.”

Throughout Shook’s academic studies and career in STEM, she also has faced feelings of doubt accentuated by peer’s negativity and sexism.

“I definitely have experience being in a male-dominated field where my own fears and concerns about myself are almost magnified by the attitudes of people around me, and that’s a very difficult situation to overcome,” Shook said. “It’s one thing to know you have the ability to do something, but it’s another thing to be surrounded by people who acknowledge your ability and support and encourage that.”

Shook said the “great barrier” created through imposter syndrome has been around since she was a student, and continues having an impact on modern society.

Conway also said she experienced feelings of self-doubt as a student. She said it was her “strength of will” or “sheer stubbornness” that got her through those challenging moments.

“Unspoken biases and internalized biases are some of the biggest challenges facing women in STEM,” Conway said. “I'm so disappointed to hear students are still struggling with this — I suppose I’m not terribly surprised, but I am just so disappointed.”

Carla Hass, professor of biology at Penn State, said she’s noticed students’ anxiety and self-doubt in their academic abilities decreases over their time in college. She said over the course of four years, students build confidence in themselves and learn to reach out for help when needed.

“Students probably gain more on the personal side of things — in their ability to face challenges, and their ability to persist, and their ability to communicate — in their four years at Penn State than what they gain in content knowledge,” Hass said. “But, because students gain those skills over time, they do get better at seeing the big picture and completing classwork.”

Hass said communication is key for success in STEM majors — even though she said reaching out for help or to make relationships can be “daunting” since Penn State is such a big school.

“We have students who end up leaving the major, and a lot of the time, the students don’t talk to someone until after they’ve made their decision,” said Hass. “If they can talk to people beforehand and just say, ‘I’m struggling with this and thinking of leaving the major,’ there might be ways [faculty] can work with them and encourage them to stay in a STEM major.”

When Alesi initially considered taking STEM classes, she said she had thoughts about “not being good enough for it.” In the end, she said her decision to pursue a career in STEM was rooted in the goal of “challenging herself.”

According to Alesi and Farmerie, a lack of exposure and education for young girls is a contributing factor for the disparity in STEM demographics, and it’s also a reason many women have doubts about entering a science or math based career.

Farmerie said she initially held reservations about being an engineer due to a lack of understanding about what the field actually entailed.

“I didn’t really know what engineering actually was and that there are so many disciplines of engineering you can go into,” Farmerie said. “I think, being a young girl, you aren’t really educated on those things.”

Shook said introducing students, specifically women and minorities, to STEM at an early age is “super important,” even by “just giving them tools — if they don’t have access to tools — and providing encouragement for them to start their interest in STEM fields.”

Along with a lack of education, students recognize the media as another source of stereotypes and discrepancies about STEM fields and majors.

“Even just on TV, when you think of a doctor, you think of a guy. When you think of an engineer, you think of a guy. Media kind of enforces that stigma that it’s going to be guys taking these leadership roles and STEM roles,” Kantorczyk said. “Just having that mindset is hurtful to girls because you want to be able to relate to someone.”

According to Alexandra Tsikitas, who is studying to be a doctor, the “previous stigma” involved men holding leadership positions in the medical field while women worked as nurses and aids. However, she said she believes the trend is starting to change.

“It’s cool to see that starting to flip and change,” Tsikitas (freshman-pre-medicine) said. “I’m excited to just experience that and be a female in an empowered role like that.”

Although misrepresentations and under representations of females in STEM can lead to self-doubt in some students, Alesi said she found her own personal exposure to media to be uninfluential in her decision to be a scientist.

“For me personally, media didn’t sway me away from STEM, but I also wouldn’t say the media made me think, ‘You know what, I’m going to defy standards. I’m going to do what people don’t think I can do.’ It was kind of just something I wanted to do, so I went with it,” Alesi said.

Alesi said she continued working toward her goal simply because she wants to be a scientist, regardless of outside opinions or negativity from society.

“I’ve never really let the fact that I’m female define that I can be a scientist,” she said. “For four years now, I’ve known I wanted to be a scientist, and that doesn’t change because it’s a male-dominated field.”