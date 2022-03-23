When Penn State student Molly Klunk first arrived on campus, she said the idea of joining greek life had never even crossed her mind.

However, now primary recruitment chair of Alpha Delta Pi, Klunk (junior-health policy and administration) said she was only really friends with people from her hometown, and most of them were guys.

Klunk said she wanted to meet some female friends and “expand her horizons.”

Being involved with various sports and clubs in high school, Klunk said when she came to college, she didn’t think she wanted to be as involved and just wanted to “chill” and “not do anything.”

Klunk said she later realized she needed structure to her day, and joining Alpha Delta Pi was a “really good place for that.”

Though Klunk said it’s “cliche,” she’s been able to meet some “lifelong friends” from her sorority — some of which she currently lives with — and find a “great support system.”

While Klunk said her experience in greek life has been “really good” so far, an aspect she’d want to change would be switching fraternity houses with sorority houses.

Off-campus fraternity houses “accumulate a lot of trouble,” according to Klunk, and she said it’d be interesting to see if there’s less off-campus crime statistics with girls living in the houses instead.

“Penn State has a difficult greek life reputation,” Klunk said. “I think the good it does to philanthropies like THON… [is] sometimes overlooked… we do give back, and we deserve a better reputation.”

President of Alpha Omicron Pi Lilah Kauff said she initially joined greek life because she thought she’d gain more friends, but “it’s given her so much more than that.”

Seeing how big of a school Penn State is, Kauff (sophomore-hospitality management) said she knew she wanted to join a sorority as “a way to make the school feel a bit smaller and to find [her] people.”

Similarly, Grace McGovern, a new member of Tri Sigma, said she was interested in joining greek life to “have more options to make a smaller community within the school.”

When McGovern (sophomore-broadcast journalism) came to campus, she said she didn’t think she'd join a sorority at all, similar to Klunk.

Despite McGovern's initial mindset, she said her experience has been “amazing.”

More specifically, McGovern said Tri Sigma’s philanthropy, March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that works to help mothers and babies, was what really stuck out to her about Tri Sigma.

“I didn’t really expect it to be as good as it is,” McGovern said. “I would definitely recommend greek life, even though I never thought that I’d join it… if you don’t think you’re a good fit for it, there’s always people you can find within it.”

Kauff said she was drawn to her sorority because everyone was “so welcoming” and seemed “really genuine.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Compared to other sororities she rushed at the time, AOII, felt more “homey” and “inclusive” to her, and she “can’t imagine her life now without being in it.”

Kauff said her experience in AOII has “been amazing,” and in addition to meeting some of her best friends in the sorority, Kauff said she’s been able to develop leadership and communication skills she wouldn’t “necessarily have learned if it hadn’t been for AOII.”

Though she said greek life has a certain reputation for “partying,” she wants outsiders to know how “real and genuine” sororities actually are.

“There’s a stigma about greek life,” Kauff said. “That it’s all just partying, which is so the opposite from what it actually is… there is so much more to greek life than that.”

Coming to Penn State in 2020, Tara Hoenscheid said the university was still “really strict with COVID-19,” and she felt “trapped” in East Halls.

Hoenscheid (sophomore-criminology) said she wanted to join greek life to meet people who were similar to her.

Similar to Kauff’s experience, Hoenscheid said she was interested in AOII because everyone was “so nice,” and the other sororities she rushed felt “awkward and forced.”

Being in AOII for a year now, Hoenscheid said she “loves it,” and though it was a “little rough” to meet people due to the coronavirus pandemic, she’s “very happy” with her decision.

“I don’t regret it at all,” Hoenscheid said. “For Penn State at least, this school is huge, and now I walk around and see people I know, which is awesome.”

Hoenscheid said greek life has been a “very positive” experience for her. However, she said recruitment is an aspect that can still be improved upon.

For Hoenscheid, recording a video about herself for recruitment was “awkward,” and Hoenscheid said she believes someone can’t gauge what a person is really like off of a two-minute video.

Hoenscheid said she’d improve recruitment by having more and longer in-depth conversations with the girls rushing.

Similar to Klunk and Kauff, Riley Nicholson, greek sing chair and wellness chair of Phi Sigma Rho — the first social sorority for women in engineering and engineering technology — said she thought joining greek life would be a “really fun” and “valuable” experience.

Nicholson (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said it’s nice being in a sorority geared toward women in STEM, and with it being a smaller sorority, she said it’s nice being able to walk into a room where everybody knows who she is, and she knows who everyone is.

“It's been so awesome actually getting to do things in person,” Nicholson said. “It's been a really genuine experience, [and] they're all really real people who are just normal college girls who happen to be girl-bossing STEM.”

So far, Nicholson said her favorite parts of being in Phi Rho have been the people and getting the opportunity to know the girls in her sorority on a “such a deep level.”

“It's so nice getting to go out with girls and then getting lunch and dinner [or] breakfast the next day,” Nicholson said. “Being able to talk about anything and everything with them… it's nice to have both the fun and the genuine connection with all of these girls … they're really great people.”

Though Nicholson said she likes being in a smaller sorority, something she said she’s noticed and would like to change is how other chapters view Phi Rho and smaller sororities like hers.

Nicholson said she has “really good friends” in some other sororities, and not all of them are judgmental, however, she said she’d like to see other chapters be more inclusive and have better connections on campus.

“We’re not all nerdy engineers. We all love going out, having fun, hanging with sisters and having a blast,” Nicholson said. “Real connections are real connections — no matter which sorority you're in.”

RELATED